New Sheffield display of 1,800 steel roses symbolises youth homelessness scale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This breathtaking display of steel roses symbolises the growing scale of youth homelessness across South Yorkshire.

Each flower on show at Sheffield Cathedral, just launched by charity Roundabout, represents one of the 1,800 young people the cause has supported in the past three years.

Demand for the charity’s services has soared since the cost-of-living crisis began. Today the charity supports more than double the number of people it did six years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With Roundabout Roses we wanted to create something beautiful but shocking at the same time”, said Emily Bush, fundraising manager and campaign creator.

The Roundabout team with roses at Sheffield Cathedral by Green Vision Photography

“Unless it affects you directly, homelessness can be overlooked.

“But this powerful display shows exactly how many young people in South Yorkshire are affected.

“The flowers have the strength of steel, but the fragility of a rose, just like our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have been through so much and yet they are resilient, they keep going.

“So many of them go on to work in jobs which support other people because they want to change the system.

“They want to be that bright light for someone else.”

After their successful launch at the Art in the Gardens event last weekend, the ornamental roses are on display at Sheffield Cathedral until the end of October.

Each of the ‘forever roses’ is for sale and represents a young person supported by Roundabout since 2021. It is hoped #RoundaboutRoses will raise around £70,000 by encouraging people to ‘pick your own steel rose and help young people grow.’ This money will pay for vital charity services, from shelter to support, and life skills sessions to trips, for vulnerable young people at risk of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Revd Canon Justin Dodd said: “Sheffield Cathedral is committed to being an active partner in tackling homelessness in the city.

“We're delighted to be hosting Roundabout Roses and the remarkable stories of transformation and resilience that each handcrafted steel bloom represents."

Julie MacDonald, trustee for Sheffield-based Roundabout, added: “When people take home a Roundabout Rose, it will be a symbol of hope.

“Each time they see it they will know they have made a difference to a young person’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much demand for Roundabout’s services. We have seen record numbers several times this year and we now have waiting lists for some services.

“Money raised will help us to give vulnerable young people the support they deserve.”

Roundabout roses can be reserved at the Sheffield Cathedral gift shop and online at roundaboutroses.co.uk

The roses are available at two price points to ensure affordability. Mild steel roses cost £25 and stainless steel roses cost £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers are available in a variety of heights, so they can be used in gardens, on graves, or as household ornaments. They can be engraved for an additional cost.

They will also be available to purchase at pop-up shops and upcoming key events across Sheffield.

Roundabout supports 380 young people every day, up from 150 people a day six years ago.

Since 2021, the youth housing charity has worked with 1,800 young people aged from 16 to 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia’s moving story is one of 19 to feature in the Roundabout Roses display.

Lydia said: “My relationship with my mum had always been turbulent but when Covid hit, I stopped going to school and ended up living with my dad and great-grandparents. “My dad had his struggles and the lockdown only made things worse. Things reached a breaking point, and I left home. “I started sofa surfing, carrying my belongings in black bin bags and sleeping where I could.” Lydia was referred to Roundabout at the age of 17, after telling her college tutor about her situation. The charity helped her secure a place in a female-only hostel. Today she has a flat and has benefited from Roundabout’s mediation team service plus counselling. Lydia is now a peer educator for the charity, sharing her stories with young people across Sheffield. She is starting a degree in working with children, young people and families at Sheffield Hallam University. She added: “I feel like this role gives meaning to everything I’ve been through. If I had received this kind of information earlier, maybe I wouldn’t have suffered for so long. “Roundabout has been like a family to me. “I honestly don’t know where I’d be without them.”