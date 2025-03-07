Free breakfast clubs: How poor are the 16 South Yorkshire areas with schools chosen for Government scheme?

Children at 16 schools in South Yorkshire will soon benefit from free, daily breakfast clubs - but do the schools chosen need it the most?

No child deserves to go to school hungry or live without three square meals a day.

But it’s a reality that households across England live in poverty, and poor nutrition while growing harms a child’s development.

The official term is ‘hardship’ - how a person or child’s quality of life brought about by their nutrition and home circumstances can leave them tried, hungry, anxious and in no fit state to learn or grow.

Hardships like these are one of the aspects measured by the English Index of Multiple Deprivation, or the IMD. This ranks over 32,000 subdivided areas of England with a score of 1 - 10. An IMD of 1 marks an area as among the top 10 per cent most deprived areas of England, where people live with poorer incomes, job opportunities, education, health, and crime rates, as well as barriers to housing and services.

This month, the Government proudly announced the first step of its ‘free breakfast club’ scheme, a plan to, one day, ensure free breakfasts are available in all primary schools through funding.

A Government statement announcing the scheme reads: “Too many children’s life chances are being scarred by rising poverty, with one-in-four in absolute poverty as of 2023. The government is determined to change that, with the breakfast club rollout being driven alongside wider work of the Child Poverty Taskforce, which is set to deliver an ambitious strategy to increase household income, bring down essential costs, and tackle the challenges felt by those living in poverty.”

To begin, from April, 750 schools will be piloting the programme, including 16 from South Yorkshire.

The DfE also claims, out of the 180,000 children who will benefit from the pilot, 67,000 attend schools in ‘deprived areas,’ and the scheme will save parents £450 a year.

A statement from the DfE announcing the rollout said schools were chosen from areas across England to ensure the scheme tests and learns from a variety of locations, including those that do not currently run a breakfast club - as well as areas not considered deprived.

But it begs the question - why aren’t all the schools in the scheme being rolled out in deprived areas, to benefit the country’s poorest families first?

According to the latest IMD data from 2019, Sheffield sadly has some of the most deprived areas in all of England, such as parts of Arbourthorne and Manor, which rank 105th out of the country’s 32,000 subdivided areas of England. Parts of Woodhouse are ranked at 270th. This places them not just in the top 10 per cent of the most deprived areas, but in the top one per cent.

However, the pilot has looked over schools in these areas and extended the scheme to parts of Totley, in Sheffield and Bawtry in Doncaster, which are among the least deprived areas in the country. The average house price in Totley is £430,000.

The Star has below listed the 16 schools in South Yorkshire that, from April, will benefit from the free breakfast club scheme, and where they place in England’s Index of Multiple Deprivation

All the children in all the schools below - indeed, in every school - deserve to go to class on a full stomach and have the chance to learn. But in choosing these schools, has the Government overlooked areas in South Yorkshire who need the help more urgently?

Bawtry Mayflower Primary School, in Station Road, Bawtry, is in the DN10 6 postcode of Doncaster and is the 9th IMD Decile, statistically placing it in one of the least deprived areas in South Yorkshire and England as a whole. The average house price in this area in the past 12 months is £266,000.

1. Bawtry Mayflower Primary School, Doncaster - 9th IMD Decile

Carr Lodge Academy, in Grady Drive, is in the DN4 8 postcode of Doncaster and is in the 8th IMD Decile. The average house price in this area in the past 12 months is £197,000.

2. Carr Lodge Academy, Bawtry, Doncaster - 8th IMD Decile

Totley All Saints CofE Voluntary Primary School, in Hillfoot Road, Totley, is in the S17 4 postcode of Sheffield and is in the 8th IMD Decile. The average house price in this area in the past 12 months is £430,000.

3. Totley All Saints CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School, Totley, Sheffield - 8th IMD Decile

Summerfields Primary Academy, in Haigh Croft, Royston, is in the S71 4 postcode of Barnsley, and is in the 7th IMD Decile. The average house price in this area in the past 12 months is £182,000.

4. Summerfields Primary Academy, Barnsley - 7th IMD Decile

