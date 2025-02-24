Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children across South Yorkshire will soon benefit from free, daily breakfast clubs at 16 newly selected schools.

From as soon as April, chosen schools will kick-off the Government-funded programme ahead what is claimed will be a national rollout.

File photo. A scheme to create free breakfast clubs at over 90 primary schools in Yorkshire & The Humber has announced by the Government beginning this Spring. | (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

All primary aged children at Yorkshire’s 93 early adopter schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, helping to support parents getting into work by dropping their children off half an hour earlier.

South Yorkshire schools confirmed for the scheme so far include:

Sheffield

- Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

- High Green Primary School

- Carfield Primary School

Barnsley

- Summerfields Primary Academy, Barnsley

- Shawlands Primary School

- Brierley Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Doncaster

- Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy

- Carr Lodge Academy

- Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy

- Bentley High Street Primary School

- Edlington Victoria Academy

- Rosedale Primary School

- Park Primary School

- Bawtry Mayflower Primary School

Rotherham

- Coleridge Primary

- Brookfield Junior Academyl

The DfE claims, out of the 180,000 children who will benefit in the first 750 schools in the scheme nationwide, around 67,000 attend schools in deprived areas.

Schools will be given a lump sum to set up their clubs and will be encouraged to offer nutritious breakfasts, with examples from wheat bisks and porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt. The early adopter schools could also use the time to host activities like arts and crafts, reading, and more.

The Department for Education says each school on average will receive £21,400 of funding to provide the clubs.

The announcement by the Government for ‘Universal free breakfast clubs’ is part of the ‘Plan for Change’ policy and states it wants “no child starts school hungry,” while claiming to save parents £450 a year.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: "Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

Schools were chosen from areas across England to ensure the scheme tests and learns from a variety of locations, including those that do not currently run a breakfast club. All schools in the scheme will reportedly receive funding to cover food and staffing costs.

A Government statement announcing the scheme reads: “Too many children’s life chances are being scarred by rising poverty, with one-in-four in absolute poverty as of 2023. The government is determined to change that, with the breakfast club rollout being driven alongside wider work of the Child Poverty Taskforce, which is set to deliver an ambitious strategy to increase household income, bring down essential costs, and tackle the challenges felt by those living in poverty.”

Sir David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action, said: “Family Action welcomes the Government’s announcement of the 750 schools who have been selected to take part in the Early Adopters Scheme. These schools will have a vital test and learn role which will undoubtedly inform the national rollout of the Government’s exciting universal breakfast policy.

“We know that an effective breakfast provision delivered in a supportive and enriching environment can make the world of difference to a child. We look forward to sharing our long experience of delivering breakfast provision ourselves with Early Adopter schools.”