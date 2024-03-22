Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield school has warned parents of a group of teenagers repeatedly threatening children and adults alike near a popular park.

King Edward VII School in Sheffield has warned parents of a group of teenagers threatening and assaulting children in Endcliffe Park.

King Edward VII School sent a message home to parents today of repeat incidents in and around Endcliffe Park as well as nearby Endcliffe Vale Road.

The school confirmed that South Yorkshire Police are now involved.

The safeguarding message sent home reads: "It has been reported locally that there have been recent incidents of a group of two or three teenagers approaching children and adults around Endcliffe Vale Road and in Endcliffe Park demanding money and threatening and assaulting some of the people they approach. This has been happening during the week and at weekends.

"The police are involved and investigating and would like to speak to anybody affected by this or who encounter this group.

"Schools in the local area are sharing this information with parents. carers and students."