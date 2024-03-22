King Edward VII: Sheffield school warns parents of group of teenagers threatening children at popular park
A Sheffield school has warned parents of a group of teenagers repeatedly threatening children and adults alike near a popular park.
King Edward VII School sent a message home to parents today of repeat incidents in and around Endcliffe Park as well as nearby Endcliffe Vale Road.
The school confirmed that South Yorkshire Police are now involved.
The safeguarding message sent home reads: "It has been reported locally that there have been recent incidents of a group of two or three teenagers approaching children and adults around Endcliffe Vale Road and in Endcliffe Park demanding money and threatening and assaulting some of the people they approach. This has been happening during the week and at weekends.
"The police are involved and investigating and would like to speak to anybody affected by this or who encounter this group.
Anyone with information about the alleged incidents should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.