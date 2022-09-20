Discovery Academy, run by Nexus Multi Academy Trust and located on Park Grange Road, on the Norfolk Park estate, opened its doors on Tuesday, September 20.

It will initially have places for 60 children aged between seven and 16, with the capacity increasing to 80 places over the next few years.

Teachers and staff outside the newly-opened Discovery Academy, on Park Grange Road, in Norfolk Park, Sheffield, for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported last year how Sheffield could need an extra 300 secondary school places for pupils with special educational needs.

Discovery Academy caters for children who have a diagnosis of autism or who are on the diagnostic pathway. Pupils may also have related social, emotional and mental health needs, or Specific Learning Difficulties (SPLD).

All children who attend the school, must have an Education, Health and Care Plan which names Discovery Academy as their school place.

Councillor Dawn Dale, co-chair of Sheffield Council’s Education, Children and Families Policy Committee, said: “Discovery Academy will increase sufficiency of school places for children with special educational needs in Sheffield, supporting and guiding them through 3 Key Stages of their education.

“Schools like this are vital in helping children who have difficulties in their learning reach their full potential. I can’t wait to see students experiencing everything the school has to offer.”

The school features ‘immersive learning environments’, and the council said teachers would work in a personalised way with each student, helping them to engage fully with their learning.

Luci Windle, executive headteacher at Discovery Academy, said: “There has been a lot of hard work over the last few months to get everything ready and the wonderful building is a testament to the partnerships that have come together to create it.

“The new staff team have come together brilliantly with our fantastic families to get off to the right start on our students’ journeys towards achieving their dreams. We know the hard work has only just started and look forward to being a part of Sheffield’s education family for many years to come.”