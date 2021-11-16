Sheffield education: Secondary schools need an extra 300 places for SEND pupils

Secondary schools in south west Sheffield are facing a decade of being oversubscribed and Silverdale and King Ecgbert could potentially expand to cope with demand.

But along with the demand in mainstream schools, Sheffield Council says SEND is also an area which is under “significant pressure”.

In the last two years, more than 200 additional places have been created – an increase of over 20 per cent – yet it’s still a significant challenge.

Sheffield secondary schools could need an additional 300 places for special needs pupils, despite new places being created at schools such as Bents Green which educates pupils with autism

Forecasts predict demand for special school places will rise by 30 per cent over the next five years and could rise to 50 per cent in a “worst case scenario”.

Council officer Nicola Shearstone says in a report: “Autism and mental health are the needs underpinning the rising demand for SEND places.

“This is reflected where places have been developed in the last two years focusing on provision for children with these needs in schools such as Mossbrook and Bents Green.

“Pupils with special needs can and do fit in a mainstream school and the importance of this experience is invaluable.

“Mainstream school introduces them to a range of different people with varying abilities and needs, which most closely replicates the people and environments they will encounter throughout their lives.”

SEND families at “breaking point”

Sheffield Parent Carer Forum said it welcomed the plans to create more special school places because they are desperately needed.

Eva Juusola of the Forum said: “All of our special schools are completely full. We know that some severely disabled children are having to attend mainstream schools who cannot meet their needs, simply because there aren’t any places for them.

“Some parents are so worried about the impact on their child’s mental health that they take them out of school to home educate them.