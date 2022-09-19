In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream schools for pupils over the age of 11, a total of five are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.

Here, we list those five schools in a gallery showing all of them, and which year they received their rating.

The list does not include the special schools and primary schools which are also rated as requires improvement in the city.

1. Birley Academy Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in November 2020 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Heritage Park School Heritage Park School, on Norfolk Park Road, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in January 2019. PIcture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bradfield School Bradfield School, on Kirk Edge Road, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in September 2017. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. Chaucer School Chaucer School Wordsworth Avenue, Bradfield School, on Wordsworth Avenue, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in November 2018. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales