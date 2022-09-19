Schools Sheffield: The five mainstream secondary schools which Ofsted rates as ‘requires improvement’
Although teachers work hard to give children the best education they can, some of Sheffield’s schools have been told they must improve.
In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream schools for pupils over the age of 11, a total of five are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.
Here, we list those five schools in a gallery showing all of them, and which year they received their rating.
The list does not include the special schools and primary schools which are also rated as requires improvement in the city.
SCHOOLS: Sheffield's most undersubscribed schools as council reveals 2022 primary school places allocations