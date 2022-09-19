News you can trust since 1887
File picture shows a classroom scene in a British school. We reveal the Sheffield secondary schools rated as requires improvement

Schools Sheffield: The five mainstream secondary schools which Ofsted rates as ‘requires improvement’

Although teachers work hard to give children the best education they can, some of Sheffield’s schools have been told they must improve.

By David Kessen
Monday, 19th September 2022, 11:43 am
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 11:44 am

In total, when it comes to the city’s mainstream schools for pupils over the age of 11, a total of five are listed on the Government’s roll of schools which have been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the schools watchdog Ofsted.

Here, we list those five schools in a gallery showing all of them, and which year they received their rating.

The list does not include the special schools and primary schools which are also rated as requires improvement in the city.

1. Birley Academy

Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in November 2020

Photo: Submitted

2. Heritage Park School

Heritage Park School, on Norfolk Park Road, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in January 2019. PIcture: Google

Photo: Google

3. Bradfield School

Bradfield School, on Kirk Edge Road, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in September 2017.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Chaucer School

Chaucer School Wordsworth Avenue, Bradfield School, on Wordsworth Avenue, was rated as 'requires improvement' by Ofsted at its inspection in November 2018.

Photo: Brian Eyre

