Plans have been drawn up to fence off a green space in a Sheffield neighbourhood, after it was leased by a nearby primary school.

School leaders at Byron Wood Primary School, near Burngreave, have submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council asking to be allowed to put the fence around a field to the south west of the school, which they say they have now leased.

The map, submitted with the planning application, shows where the fence would go in black. The school is at the top right | Submitted

Leaders at the school, on Earldom Road, say it will ‘hugely benefit’ its children.

The field is described on the map that they have submitted with the application as ‘Burngreave Rec Ground’.

The application has been submitted by Astrea Academy Trust.

Byron Wood School, near Burngreave wants to fence off a 'rec' field which has taken over. Photo: Google | Google

They have told the council on their application form: “We have already had meetings on site with the parks department and this land is part of our lease agreement.

“The field would be fully fenced off from the public to allow school to use it for outdoor activities for the children as they currently have limited outdoor grass space.

“There would be access gates at both ends of the path to allow parents in and out at drop off times.”

The trust says that the field is not currently used regularly for anything .

It also says in its application that it is unsure of the historical use of the site, but added but it could have been potentially used as a football field in the past before it was leased by Astrea.

They added: “The area we are planning to erect the fence is around a disused field that we already have to maintain by cutting it, and does not have any trees or other aspects of nature that will be effected in order to erect the fence.”

The school says it has already met Sheffield Council officials to discuss the plans which they described as being within their lease boundary.

They trust said: “We discussed all the benefits and drawbacks and were advised that we should apply for planning permission as they agreed that our proposal would hugely benefit the children having an outdoor grass areas, and would have very minimal impact on the local community and wildlife .”