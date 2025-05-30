4 . Totley All Saints C of E Primary School

The next three schools all earned the same average SAT scores, and so have been ranked by their results in their expected standards. Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School was the fourth best performing primary school in Sheffield in 2023/24, with an average score of 109 in their SATs. 79 per cent of pupils met the expected standard for reading, writing and maths. The school's last Ofsted inspection was in 2021 where it was rated Outstanding. The report read: which read: "Pupils are extremely positive about their school. They say there is a real sense of community." | Google Maps Photo: Google