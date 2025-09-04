Petitioners call on Sheffield Council to install double-yellow lines near primary school

Residents have launched a petition urging Sheffield City Council to install double-yellow lines on a road near Norton Free Primary School.

During a Full Council meeting on September 3, members heard about the need for parking restrictions on Waterfall Close, an “unadopted road” located just a few yards from the school.

The lead petitioner, Diane, addressed councillors, explaining that Waterfall Close is “much narrower” than a typical side road. She noted that vehicles often park right up to the edge, blocking access in and out of the street.

She added that cars also park opposite the junction, making visibility a major concern.

Diane said: “Residents’ vehicles, including SEN-school mini buses, are struggling daily to manoeuvre in and out of the road and to see pedestrians crossing.”

She stressed that the situation poses a serious risk to primary school children and also creates challenges for emergency vehicle access.

“It is a safety issue,” Diane added, urging the council to act before an accident or injury occurs.

In response, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, acknowledged that the council receives numerous requests for double-yellow line restrictions across the city.

He explained that while many locations may benefit from such measures, each request requires a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), which involves a formal legal process, public advertising, and time for objections.

“It’s a time consuming and expensive process,” he added.

As a result, the council cannot guarantee approval for any individual request.

However, Cllr Miskell confirmed he would ask the transport team to assess the situation at Waterfall Close and rank it alongside other pending requests.

He also mentioned an alternative solution: the use of H-bar markings—white lines painted across driveways or access points.

These do not require a legal process and are significantly more affordable.