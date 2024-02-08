Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield school has been unable to shake off a lackluster grade from Ofsted - despite a warm new report calling it "passionate," "positive" and "supportive".

Birley Spa Primary Academy, in Jermyn Crescent, has been waiting on a new inspection since it was rated 'Requires Improvement' by the education watchdog in 2019.

Now, after five years, the Hackenthorpe school has been paid compliment after compliment in a new inspection - but not enough to earn a 'Good' grade.

The report, published February 2, reads: "Birley Spa Primary Academy is a positive and supportive place to learn. Pupils enjoy positive relationships with each other and bullying is rare... They work and play happily together.

"The school prioritises pupils’ well-being... Pupils become confident and resilient. This work begins right from the start of school.

"The school’s provision for pupils’ personal development is strong... The curriculum is broad and ambitious."

But despite all this, and even with all other areas of the school being rated 'Good,' some lapses in Birley Spa's education mean it remains 'Requires Improvement.'

The report reads: "In some subjects, pupils do not learn key concepts as securely as they need to.

"As a result, some pupils, including some pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), do not learn as well as they should... Staff are quick to identify and address any misunderstandings pupils may have. However, these checks are not done routinely, or well, in all subjects."

Even then, the curriculum was praised as "well-considered" with "high expectations" for children, and inspectors wrote: "Leaders at all levels are taking the correct actions to move the school forward. The school is in the middle of reviewing its curriculum and how it is delivered. The impact of this work is beginning to be seen."

However, it means the school's grade will likely remain as 'Requires Improvement' for another two to five years.

Other compliments were for how pupils with SEND are "fully involved" in school life, the quality of extra-curricular clubs and the focus on reading, teamwork and pupils' behaviour.

Inspectors wrote: "Pupils learn how to resolve problems and overcome challenges. They are tolerant of, and respectful to, others. Pupils embrace different ideas and cultures. It matters to pupils that everyone should feel included in their community. Pupils learn how to be leaders."

Ofsted ordered the school to strengthen its curriculum and how pupils' learning is checked.

