A Sheffield secondary school has set out the ‘enhanced’ security measures in place following an alleged attack which sent it into lockdown.

Two adults and a child sustained minor injuries at Birley Academy, on Birley Lane, last Wednesday, May 1, in an incident involving a sharp object which police said was believed to be broken glass.

Birley Academy headteacher Victoria Hall with Assistant Chief Constable Dan Thorpe outside the school after an incident in which three people were injured on Wednesday, May 1

A 17-year-old boy was arrested that morning and later charged with three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and with possession of a blade or sharply pointed article on a school premises.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 3, and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance, at Sheffield Crown Court, on May 31.

Security measures at school

In a letter to parents, which is dated May 3 and has been shared online, headteacher Victoria Hall set out the steps the school had taken to enhance security.

Police outside Birley Academy in Sheffield after an incident involving a ‘sharp object’ in which three people were injured. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

These include:

Shortening gate opening times

Introducing ‘mag-lock’ entry on the double doors through to the visitor seating area

Structural work to make the reception desk ‘floor to ceiling’

Reception doors being set to ‘locked’ as standard, with only reception staff able to open them

All pupils must enter via the student entrance, and not reception

All security cameras being checked and improved to ‘ensure high quality visuals’

Regular lockdown and fire drills scheduled

In a separate message following last week’s incident, Ms Hall, who only became headteacher at the school recently, thanked everyone at the school and in the wider community for their support.

She wrote: “I am both humbled and proud of how the pupils and staff managed a situation which, on coming into school on Wednesday morning, no one could have expected.

‘Gratitude for bravery and quick thinking’

“The phenomenal support from the community has been hugely appreciated and has helped our pupils and staff manage what was clearly a difficult situation.

“I would also like to thank the rapid response by the police attending school – this was exceptional, and the ongoing support and communication has also been very welcome.

“I would again like to extend my gratitude for the bravery of staff and visitors in the reception area and for their quick thinking in response to the situation.