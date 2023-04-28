A Sheffield secondary school has been rated “outstanding” in all areas following it’s first ever Ofsted inspection after opening.

Mercia School, on Carter Knowle Road, was inspected in February and has received glowing praise, according to the full report shared with parents and carers by headteacher, Dean Webster. The school has been rated “outstanding” in all four areas, including leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes and the quality of education.

The report said: “Mercia School is a warm and welcoming place. Positive relationships are at the heart of the school’s approach to education. Pupils are polite and understand the importance of respect.”

The report was full of praise for the new school, which was recently criticised by unions following an assistant headteacher job advert asking for someone to allow the role to “dominate your life on occasions”. The inspector deemed pupil behaviour to be “exemplary” and said “bullying is extremely rare”.

The Mercia School in Sheffield has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in it's first ever visit.

The school’s leadership made a particular impression on Ofsted, with repeat praise issued for their “ambitious curriculum” and identifying the “most effective strategies” for teaching their curriculum content. The report reads: “The leadership and management of the school is outstanding. Leaders’ ambitious vision for the school has been realised.

"The headteacher and senior leaders have created an exceptional learning environment, where staff and pupils can flourish. Staff morale is high. They are proud to work at the school. Leaders have prioritised professional development to ensure that staff are expertly trained to perform their roles. Those responsible for governance are knowledgeable and committed to the school.”

Despite one section of the report being titled ‘What does the school do well and what does it need to do better’, it did not appear there was a single piece of advice/criticism for the school on how it could improve in any area.

In a letter to parents and carers with pupils at the school, Mr Webster and Rhona Dodds, the Chair of Governors, said: “ This outcome is rare under the new inspection framework, and we are all very proud of this achievement.

