Sheffield school nursery nearing permanent closure after numbers dwindled

Springfield School in Cavendish Street, Broomhall, Sheffield wants to close its nursery due to a fall in demand for places. Picture: Google Maps

A Sheffield school nursery is set to be confirmed for permanent closure following a formal consultation process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nursery at Springfield Primary School in Cavendish Street, Broomhall was already closed temporarily in September 2023 after the number of children enrolled had dwindled. Only 15 children were enrolled in the 52-place nursery in autumn 2023.

Following two years of temporary closure, legally a nursery must either reopen or close permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision to go ahead with permanent closure will be discussed next Tuesday (February 4) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee.

A report to the committee says: “The very low engagement and response (2.1%) to the proposal, despite significant promotion and activity, suggests that most people in the community understand and accept the reasonings for the proposed permanent closure of Springfield Nursery. It is therefore recommended that Springfield Nursery is closed permanently in line with the statutory process.”

The decision was taken by the school because keeping it open was a major strain on its budget and attempts to boost numbers had not worked. The minimum number of children needed to make the nursery financially viable would be 34.

Translation

A six-week formal consultation process last October and November involved eight sessions organised for parents, carers, local residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surveys and information were available for translation into different languages and one-to-one appointment sessions were offered to parents and carers. Letters and emails were also sent out to parents, carers, local residents and businesses, plus early years providers in a three-mile radius.

Of the 11 responses received, all from parents and carers, five agreed with the decision.

The six objectors made a variety of points. These were summarised as worry about consequences for the rest of the school, benefit of the nursery for families, limiting access to local quality early years provision and wanting to use the nursery for a child.

The report to the committee concludes: “The level of engagement and response to the consultation suggests that the proposed permanent closure is understood and accepted by most people within the community. The community still wish to use the nursery space for activities, learning, and support services, which is also part of the proposal.”

Coun Dawn Dale, chair of the committee, said: “It will be a shame to see a nursery close that will have provided excellent care for some of the city’s children should that decision be reached.

“But demand for the nursery has steadily declined in recent years, and there are plenty of other well-regarded providers in the area.

“We hope if the decision is made that community use of the building in question can continue, and we will continue to support Springfield Primary School during any next steps that follow a decision to close the nursery, or if it is to remain open.”