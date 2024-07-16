Sheffield’s schools are celebrating their students' achievements as the academic year comes to a close.
For those leaving their primary and secondary schools to start a new chapter, this time of year is an especially important milestone to mark following weeks of revision and tough exams.
Proms have been celebrated in the UK for well over two decades, and marks a night of fancy food and drinks, songs to rock out to on the dance floor, and memories that will last a lifetime. For many students, it is the first taste of young adulthood, with lavish dresses and suits.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to your inbox.
To help celebrate Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s younger generation’s achievements, we have been asking our readers to send in photos of themselves, their children, or their loved ones at their school proms in 2024.
We have already written two stories - 16 photos here, and another 10 photos here - but more stunning photos keep flooding in and we have to share them.
Here are another 13 photos of students in and around Sheffield celebrating their end of year proms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.