Sheffield’s schools are celebrating their students' achievements as the academic year comes to a close.

For those leaving their primary and secondary schools to start a new chapter, this time of year is an especially important milestone to mark following weeks of revision and tough exams.

Proms have been celebrated in the UK for well over two decades, and marks a night of fancy food and drinks, songs to rock out to on the dance floor, and memories that will last a lifetime. For many students, it is the first taste of young adulthood, with lavish dresses and suits.

To help celebrate Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s younger generation’s achievements, we have been asking our readers to send in photos of themselves, their children, or their loved ones at their school proms in 2024.

We have already written two stories - 16 photos here, and another 10 photos here - but more stunning photos keep flooding in and we have to share them.

Here are another 13 photos of students in and around Sheffield celebrating their end of year proms.

1 . Wybourn Primary School Gemma Johnston shared a photo of her stylish son Jack, who celebrated his prom at Wybourn Primary School in an unforgettable way. | Gemma Johnston Photo Sales

2 . Beck Primary School Danielle Baines shared a photo of her son, at his year 6 prom at Beck Primary School in Shiregreen. | Danielle Baines Photo Sales

3 . Wybourn Primary School Ashton Matthews shared a photo of her eldest child, Laila Raes, at her year 6 prom. She wrote: "She’s never been the girliest of girls and always knew she wouldn’t have a prom dress, so she went for a women’s shorts suit and she looked stunning she pulled it off beautifully." -- She really did! | Ashton Matthews Photo Sales

4 . Wybourn Primary School Charlotte Maw submitted a photo of her son looking very suave for his year 6 prom at Wybourn Primary School. | Charlotte Maw Photo Sales