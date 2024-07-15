10 more photos of students celebrating their school proms in Sheffield, including Yewlands and Springs Academy

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 15th Jul 2024

For many students, prom marks a significant milestone where they can finally bid goodbye to exams and early mornings, and let their hair down. 

It marks the end of years of hard work and perseverance, and the transition into young adulthood.

For many teenagers, it is the first night where you get to really dress up while making memories with your school friends before you leap into the next chapter of your life.

Last week we asked readers of The Star to share pics of their loved ones at their end of year proms this summer. While we showcased 16 of the photos here, we felt we had to write a second article with even more fantastic photos.

Below you can find 10 MORE photos from the 2024 prom season in and around Sheffield.

Proud mum Amy Goodwin submitted a photo of her son Jacob [left] with his friends at Handsworth Grange School prom.

1. Handsworth Grange School

Proud mum Amy Goodwin submitted a photo of her son Jacob [left] with his friends at Handsworth Grange School prom. | Amy Goodwin

Jackie Rigley wrote: "Libby-Mae Mills and her two friends Wales High School."

2. Wales High School

Jackie Rigley wrote: "Libby-Mae Mills and her two friends Wales High School." | Jackie Rigley

Kath Jennett shared a photo of her granddaughter Dolcie leaving Wybourn Primary School.

3. Wybourn Primary School

Kath Jennett shared a photo of her granddaughter Dolcie leaving Wybourn Primary School. | Kath Jennett

Adele Dickinson shared a lovely photo of her son Leo proudly with his big sister Tia, a Yewlands Academy leaver.

4. Proud brother

Adele Dickinson shared a lovely photo of her son Leo proudly with his big sister Tia, a Yewlands Academy leaver. | Adele Dickinson

