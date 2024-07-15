It marks the end of years of hard work and perseverance, and the transition into young adulthood.
For many teenagers, it is the first night where you get to really dress up while making memories with your school friends before you leap into the next chapter of your life.
Last week we asked readers of The Star to share pics of their loved ones at their end of year proms this summer. While we showcased 16 of the photos here, we felt we had to write a second article with even more fantastic photos.
Below you can find 10 MORE photos from the 2024 prom season in and around Sheffield.
