16 unforgettable photos of Sheffield teens on prom night 2024 shared by proud parents

Everyone has that one treasured picture - the one of you and your friends from your end-of-year school dance, or prom as it is now known.

We asked The Star’s readers to share photos of their loved ones from end of year proms across Sheffield this summer, and the response was amazing.

We were flooded with photos from proud parents, grandparents and family friends.

Here are 16 photos from the 2024 ‘prom’ season in Sheffield, South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire shared with The Star by proud parents - maybe some of those below will be held dear for years to come.

1 . Tapton School Laura Jane shared this picture and wrote: "My daughter and her three best friends, Tapton 6th form prom.

2 . Lylah, Ecclesfield School Becki Boo writes: "My beautiful daughter Lylah, ready for Ecclesfield School prom."

3 . Emmaus Catholic School Ayngetta Littlejohn writes: "My son at his prom for Emmaus Catholic School."

4 . Kaden, Ecclesfield School Zoe King writes: "My handsome son Kaden, ready for Ecclesfield School Y11 prom."