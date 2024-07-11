16 unforgettable photos of Sheffield teens on prom night 2024 shared by proud parents

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 07:10 BST

The photos from your end of school dance are the the kind you keep forever.

Everyone has that one treasured picture - the one of you and your friends from your end-of-year school dance, or prom as it is now known.

We asked The Star’s readers to share photos of their loved ones from end of year proms across Sheffield this summer, and the response was amazing.

We were flooded with photos from proud parents, grandparents and family friends.

Here are 16 photos from the 2024 ‘prom’ season in Sheffield, South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire shared with The Star by proud parents - maybe some of those below will be held dear for years to come.

Laura Jane shared this picture and wrote: "My daughter and her three best friends, Tapton 6th form prom.

1. Tapton School

Laura Jane shared this picture and wrote: "My daughter and her three best friends, Tapton 6th form prom. | Laura Jane

Becki Boo writes: "My beautiful daughter Lylah, ready for Ecclesfield School prom."

2. Lylah, Ecclesfield School

Becki Boo writes: "My beautiful daughter Lylah, ready for Ecclesfield School prom." | Becki Boo

Ayngetta Littlejohn writes: "My son at his prom for Emmaus Catholic School."

3. Emmaus Catholic School

Ayngetta Littlejohn writes: "My son at his prom for Emmaus Catholic School." | Ayngetta Littlejohn

Zoe King writes: "My handsome son Kaden, ready for Ecclesfield School Y11 prom."

4. Kaden, Ecclesfield School

Zoe King writes: "My handsome son Kaden, ready for Ecclesfield School Y11 prom." | Zoe King

