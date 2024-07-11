16 unforgettable photos of Sheffield teens on prom night 2024 shared by proud parents

Everyone has that one treasured picture - the one of you and your friends from your end-of-year school dance, or prom as it is now known.
We asked The Star’s readers to share photos of their loved ones from end of year proms across Sheffield this summer, and the response was amazing.
We were flooded with photos from proud parents, grandparents and family friends.
Here are 16 photos from the 2024 ‘prom’ season in Sheffield, South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire shared with The Star by proud parents - maybe some of those below will be held dear for years to come.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.