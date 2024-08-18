These are some of the restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels and shops in the city which are beloved by famous customers from the worlds of film, TV, sports and music.
From homegrown stars like the Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Jessica Ennis-Hill to big name visitors including Sylvester Stallone, Bradley Walsh and Sophie Ellis Bextor, these are the places they have been been spotted and in many cases raved about.
Among the Sheffield businesses with a sprinkling of stardust are Italian, Indian and Chinese restaurants, several of the city’s many vintage clothing stores, some of its most iconic pubs and a hotel which is a home from home for many top snooker players.
Do you know TV presenter Dan Walker’s favourite American diner, where Ronnie O’Sullivan goes when he fancies noodles, or the Sheffield institution which has hosted stars of stage and screen such as Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Kenneth Branagh?
How many of these businesses have you visited, have you seen any famous faces there, and are there any other celebrity-endorsed venues you know about in Sheffield?
