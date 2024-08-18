These are some of the restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels and shops in the city which are beloved by famous customers from the worlds of film, TV, sports and music.

From homegrown stars like the Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Jessica Ennis-Hill to big name visitors including Sylvester Stallone, Bradley Walsh and Sophie Ellis Bextor, these are the places they have been been spotted and in many cases raved about.

Among the Sheffield businesses with a sprinkling of stardust are Italian, Indian and Chinese restaurants, several of the city’s many vintage clothing stores, some of its most iconic pubs and a hotel which is a home from home for many top snooker players.

Do you know TV presenter Dan Walker’s favourite American diner, where Ronnie O’Sullivan goes when he fancies noodles, or the Sheffield institution which has hosted stars of stage and screen such as Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Kenneth Branagh?

How many of these businesses have you visited, have you seen any famous faces there, and are there any other celebrity-endorsed venues you know about in Sheffield?

1 . Miller & Carter The cast of Gladiators enjoyed a meal out at Miller & Carter steakhouse restaurant on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 2024, before filming for the new series began. | Miller & Carter Photo: Miller & Carter Photo Sales

2 . Grazie Grace Kelly singer Mika visited the popular Italian restaurant Grazie, on Leopold Street, in Sheffield city centre, in July 2024. It's understood he was in the city to film the new series of Channel 4 show The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, on which he is a judge. Sharing this photo of Mika with the team, Grazie said: "Even the celebs know where to get their pasta fix! We had the pleasure of serving @mikainstagram this afternoon so it looks like our pasta is the real superstar in Sheffield!" | Grazie Photo: Grazie Photo Sales

3 . Vulgar Sheffield has no shortage of great vintage clothes shops, and Vulgar on Division Street is one of the most popular. Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis Bextor is among its fans. | Vulgar/Instagram Photo: Vulgar/Instagram Photo Sales

4 . Kommune food hall Kommune on Angel Street in Sheffield city centre has been named as one of the UK's best food halls, and the Olympic great Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is among its fans. She has described it as a 'place that does lots of different types of food in a really relaxed open dining environment'. | Kommune Photo: Kommune Photo Sales