The most famous Sheffield bands and musicians, and where they played their first gigs

They have played at some of the world’s biggest venues, but they all had to start somewhere - and that somewhere was usually in their home city.
From secondary schools to pubs and a room above an old cutlery works, these are the places it began for Sheffield’s most famous bands and musicians.
One seminal Sheffield gig missing from the list is the debut show by The Clash, which took place at the old Black Swan nightclub, where they supported the Sex Pistols, on July 4, 1976.
As great a band as they were, they were very much a London one so we can’t claim them for Sheffield.
Nor, much as we’d like to, can we claim Rotherham’s Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor, despite her links to neighbouring Sheffield, including a brilliant costume inspired by the dome at Meadowhall.
Were you lucky enough to have attended any of these shows, or to have seen these huge stars during their early days gigging in Sheffield?
1. Arctic Monkeys - upstair at The Grapes
The Arctic Monkeys played their first ever gig upstairs at The Grapes pub on Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre, on June 13, 2003. The pub is still there but the room in which they played has long since been converted into living quarters. Their set lasted for less than half an hour and included covers of Fatboy Slim’s Rockafeller Skank and the Undertones hit Teenage Kicks, along with an early composition of their own, Ravey Ravey Ravey Club. Lead singer Alex Turner later said of that seminal night that his ambitions were 'just to get to the end of the night and pull the bird that I fancied that I’d got to come down'. He added: "But we had practiced so much beforehand, and it was a major deal just to go and play somewhere. "I’d never been on a stage in my life before that. I don’t think I opened my eyes for the whole set. But that 25 minutes – wow." | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield
2. Richard Hawley - Firth Park Hotel
The incredibly talented singer-singwriter, whose home city is his greatest muse, has told how he first performed upstairs at Sheffield's Firth Park Hotel, at a folk club run by Ian Spafford, a friend of his father. He sang Jenny, by Ken Cook. | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield
3. The Human League - Psalter Lane Art College
The Human League performed their first ever gig in the Wham Bar, also known as Bar, 2 at Psalter Lane Art College in Sheffield on June 12, 1978, according to a blue plaque at the site, though it has since been claimed the actual first gig was at the same venue several months earlier in February that year. They would go on to enjoy huge success with hits including Don't You Want Me. | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield
4. Def Leppard - Westfield School
Def Leppard's first ever gig took place at Westfield School in Mosborough, Sheffield, on July 18, 1978. The school building has long since been demolished and the site is now a housing estate. The band were reportedly paid £5 by a teacher and smuggled beer into the school inside Tony Kenning's drumkit. | Picture Sheffield/Taylor Richardson AssociatesPhoto: Picture Sheffield/Taylor Richardson Associates
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.