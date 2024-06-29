The most famous Sheffield bands and musicians, and where they played their first gigs

1 . Arctic Monkeys - upstair at The Grapes

The Arctic Monkeys played their first ever gig upstairs at The Grapes pub on Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre, on June 13, 2003. The pub is still there but the room in which they played has long since been converted into living quarters. Their set lasted for less than half an hour and included covers of Fatboy Slim’s Rockafeller Skank and the Undertones hit Teenage Kicks, along with an early composition of their own, Ravey Ravey Ravey Club. Lead singer Alex Turner later said of that seminal night that his ambitions were 'just to get to the end of the night and pull the bird that I fancied that I’d got to come down'. He added: "But we had practiced so much beforehand, and it was a major deal just to go and play somewhere. "I’d never been on a stage in my life before that. I don’t think I opened my eyes for the whole set. But that 25 minutes – wow." | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield