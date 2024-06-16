1 . Joe Elliott came up with the band name at school

Joe Elliott came up with the name for the band two years before they actually formed. He explained how the moniker first came to him while he was studying at King Edward VII School. Fed up with drawing fruit and flowers in art class, he asked to design posters for rock shows. He started making posters for real bands, like the Beatles and Rolling Stones, before inventing his own band, Deaf Leopard. He even reviewed the made-up band for a creative writing assignment at school. The spelling was changed later, after the band formed. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire