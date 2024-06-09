Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Salon pals were among first to see Love Island star on his journey home from the show

Love Island hopeful Sam Taylor has popped back to work in Sheffield - and hugged his co-workers during an hour’s visit.

Fans of the ITV show were shocked when Sam, a stylist at Salon Sixty in Lodge Moor, was dumped from the show, after a plot twist which saw Joey Essex steal the girl who Sam had initially been coupled with, make-up expert Samantha Kenny.

He had only been on the show for a couple of days.

But Ruth Loades, owner of the Salon Sixty hairdressers in Lodge Moor, where Sam works, said that Sam had popped into see them on his way back home from the island, stopping off for an hour for hugs with his work colleagues.

Salon Sixty in Lodge Moor. Photo: David Kessen, National World

She said: “He came in on Wednesday, as soon as he was out. It was carnage that day, we were very busy. We just hugged him and said we were so glad to see him.

“He came in for about an hour, and then a few of them went out to get food. He was starving, having just got back to England.”

“We were all very pleased to see him and very proud of him. We all felt he’d been unfairly treated.

Sam Taylor was dumped from Love Island after Joey Essex stole his girl.

“I think it was so wrong how they treated him. I’ll not be watching it again.”

She said Sam had not had his phone until Wednesday, so had not been able to get in touch.

But his work colleagues, including Ruth’s daughters Olivia and Maddie, had got together to watch him on the first night that he was on the television.

Ruth added: “We had a gathering round at my house to watch the first day he was on, with all the people from the salon all together, watching it together.

“He’s such a big personality, so full of beans, with a great vibe, but they didn't give him a chance to show that.”

She said she expected to know a bit more about when Sam would be back at work after Sunday, when he was due on Love Island: Aftersun.