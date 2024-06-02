Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He's known in Sheffield as the charming stylist at Salon 60. Now he's heading for TV's Love Island.

He’s a popular character down at the shops in Lodge Moor, Sheffield, who loves his flapjack and chocolate raisins.

And now, hair stylist Sam Taylor is set to be a well known face across the UK, as he is set to be one of the stars of the new series of Love Island, on ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam is one of the stylists at Salon 60, on the Rochester Road parade of shops, and a favourite among both the customers and the rest of the shopkeepers along there.

Sam Taylor is looking for his perfect girl on the new series of TV dating show Love Island which starts on June 3.

Now, even many of those who never watch the popular reality show say they will be tuning in just to see Sam.

To them, Sam is the nice young man with a taste for flapjack, and who keeps them entertained with funny stories.

Ben Maskrey runs the Peak Fruits greengrocers shop two doors down from the salon where Sam works, and says the 23-year-old is a frequent visitor. He said Sam was a hard working lad, who also spends a lot of time in the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he frequently popped into the shop for flapjack and raisins, as well as cottage cheese.

The Salon 60 salon on Rochester Road, Lodge Moor, where Sam Taylor works. Photo: David Kessen, National World

He said he had known Sam for a year and a half since he came to Sheffield to work. He said he’d been told by Sam’s work colleagues that he was a breath of fresh air, and had brought in a lot of customers.

“Every few days he pops in, and has a chat, buys a bit of cottage cheese and a few biscuits and flapjacks and things and seems a really nice kid. I’ve got to know him in the last couple of years and he’s always up for a good chat.

He said he did not usually watch Love Island, but had told Sam he would definitely watch it if he was on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben’s colleague Shelagh Prior added: “He is a really nice lad - I’ll not be watching though.”

Ben Maskrey, at Peak Fruits, knows Sam as a frequent visitor to his shop. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Alison De Lara is one of the customers at Salon 60. She told The Star she will definitely watch. She said: “He’s a lovely lad that works next door in the hairdressers. I’m in and out of there when my hair needs sorting out, and he’s always keeping us entertained with his antics. He’s a smashing lad.”

Charlie Cailey works a few doors up the road at the Forge Bakehouse. She is also planning to watch Sam. She said: “I’ll definitely be watching every night.

“I’ve known him a good few months now, and he’s always been lovely. He’s always chatty, and he tells all sorts of funny stories about what he’s done at the weekend. He’s just lovely and everyone always comes in and talks to him, which I think’s really nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charley Cailey loves Sam's funny stories. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Sam Taylor has posted on Instagram where he has 4,000 followers: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa!” followed by heart and palm tree emojis.

The 23-year-old will be looking for his perfect match in the Mallorcan villa, watched by millions of viewers when the new series of Love Island starts on June 3.

He said: “You wouldn’t look at me as a tall guy covered in tattoos and think that I make girls’ hair look pretty for a living.

“I’d like to think I’ve got lots of depth and substance which should hopefully help me out when trying to find a connection. I will definitely bring lots of energy but can also have deep conversations so will bring both of those sides of my personality to the villa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what attributes is Sam, who lives in Chesterfield, looking for in his perfect date? “Manners are an important thing for me but also someone with good communication. Looks wise, I like a girl with a good smile.”

Sam’s dream woman is Margot Robbie and if he had to choose other celebrities to join him in the Love Island villa, he would pick Megan Fox who he says is hot and Yung Filly to make him laugh.

Maya Jama will host the 11th series of Love Island which starts on Monday at 9pm on ITV, ITV2, ITVX and STV.