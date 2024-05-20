Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“I was determined never to work for the man. Never.”

He’s one of Britain’s best singer-songwriters whose music - often inspired by his home city of Sheffield - has brought joy to millions.

Sheffield legend Richard Hawley says one of his greatest achievements is never having had a job after what happened to his father

Now Richard Hawley has opened up about his love for the Steel City in an interview with the Guardian, and explained why he’s proud to have never had a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawley described how his father Dave was employed as a steelworker before the industry’s dramatic decline in the 1980s caused widespread redundancies.

“One of my favourite achievements, if you can call it that, is never having a job,” he told the Guardian. “And as a steelworker’s son, who watched my father’s entire generation get thrown on a scrapheap, I was determined never to work for the man. Never. “Ever since I was 12, I just went, ‘No f****** way!’ Thirty-four years in the steelworks and you get treated like that at the end?

“But I had the guitar. And I didn’t care if I was playing working men’s clubs and weddings, as long as I wasn’t working in a… well, there were no factories to work in.” Hawley, who found fame with the Longpigs and Pulp before embarking on his hugely successful solo career, previously told how he did in fact have one job, albeit briefly, as a Christmas temp at HMV on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre.