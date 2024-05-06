Standing at the Sky's Edge West End: Last chance to see smash hit Sheffield musical at Gillian Lynne Theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield’s homegrown smash hit stage show Standing at the Sky's Edge, called the "best British musical in decades" by the Daily Express, is coming to a close in London.
After sold-out runs at the Crucible and the National Theatre in London, the Olivier Award winning love letter to the Park Hill Flats is now in its final weeks at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End.
Presented by National Theatre and Various Productions, and directed by Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director Robert Hastie, the musical features legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley's "irresistible" songs.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox
Now, fans have until Saturday, August 3, to see the “most exciting new British musical in years” (WhatsOnStage) in the West End.
The electrifying stage show charts the hopes and dreams of three generations of Park Hill residents over the course of six tumultuous decades.
The story, based on the book by Chris Bush, reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of these residents of the iconic brutalist flat block overlooking the Steel City.
Where can I see it?
Gillian Lynne Theatre, at 166 Drury Lane in London's West End.
How much are tickets?
Depending on how far you book in advance, and which seats you choose, tickets can range anywhere from a bargain £20 to a more luxury experience for £135.
More details and tickets are available on the show's website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.