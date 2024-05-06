Standing at the Sky's Edge West End: Last chance to see smash hit Sheffield musical at Gillian Lynne Theatre

The ‘love letter’ to Sheffield featuring the songs of Richard Hawley is ending its run in London.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 6th May 2024, 11:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s homegrown smash hit stage show Standing at the Sky's Edge, called the "best British musical in decades" by the Daily Express, is coming to a close in London.

Standing at the Sky's Edge, the story of modern British history through the lives of residents at Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats, is end its run at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.Standing at the Sky's Edge, the story of modern British history through the lives of residents at Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats, is end its run at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.
Standing at the Sky's Edge, the story of modern British history through the lives of residents at Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats, is end its run at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.

After sold-out runs at the Crucible and the National Theatre in London, the Olivier Award winning love letter to the Park Hill Flats is now in its final weeks at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Presented by National Theatre and Various Productions, and directed by Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director Robert Hastie, the musical features legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley's "irresistible" songs.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox

Now, fans have until Saturday, August 3, to see the “most exciting new British musical in years” (WhatsOnStage) in the West End.

The electrifying stage show charts the hopes and dreams of three generations of Park Hill residents over the course of six tumultuous decades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The story, based on the book by Chris Bush, reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of these residents of the iconic brutalist flat block overlooking the Steel City.

Where can I see it?

Gillian Lynne Theatre, at 166 Drury Lane in London's West End.

How much are tickets?

Depending on how far you book in advance, and which seats you choose, tickets can range anywhere from a bargain £20 to a more luxury experience for £135.

More details and tickets are available on the show's website.

Related topics:SheffieldNewsletterSheffield TheatresTicketsResidentsHistoryPark Hill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.