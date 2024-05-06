Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s homegrown smash hit stage show Standing at the Sky's Edge, called the "best British musical in decades" by the Daily Express, is coming to a close in London.

Standing at the Sky's Edge, the story of modern British history through the lives of residents at Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats, is end its run at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.

After sold-out runs at the Crucible and the National Theatre in London, the Olivier Award winning love letter to the Park Hill Flats is now in its final weeks at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End.

Presented by National Theatre and Various Productions, and directed by Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director Robert Hastie, the musical features legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley's "irresistible" songs.

Now, fans have until Saturday, August 3, to see the “most exciting new British musical in years” (WhatsOnStage) in the West End.

The electrifying stage show charts the hopes and dreams of three generations of Park Hill residents over the course of six tumultuous decades.

The story, based on the book by Chris Bush, reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of these residents of the iconic brutalist flat block overlooking the Steel City.

Where can I see it?

Gillian Lynne Theatre, at 166 Drury Lane in London's West End.

How much are tickets?