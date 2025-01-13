Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Love Island star Mitch Taylor admits he broke the rules before he went into Love Island All Stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As ITV screens the 2025 edition of Love Island All Stars, Mitch has told how he pulled a fast one to get a head start on last year’s edition.

He said in an interview: “Before you go on the show you have to go ‘in hiding’ for a week, and I took my Xbox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchel Taylor. Photo: ITV

“I asked if I could connect it to the internet so I could listen to my music and stuff, and they said yes. But then I waited for my chaperone to go to bed, so I could sneak back out and Google ‘Love Island cast’ – so I knew exactly who was going on before I got there. I knew every single person.

“After I walked in, I waited for the mics to be off and told the rest of the cast. But I knew it had to be off mic, because I knew production would kick off.”

Mitch, who says he could not live in London and much prefers Sheffield, said he went on the show to correct false rumours that he was homophoblic.

“To be honest with you, I wasn’t going to go on the show,” he said. “I remember fighting with my old management, who put me forward for All Stars because I didn’t want to do it last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitch with the other contestants ahead the the 2024 Love Island All Stars. This year’s show starts this week. (ITV Picture Desk) | ITV

“I just wanted a year of normality and then I wanted to go on this year [2025]. But then I had the false accusations thrown at me, someone said I was homophobic, which was false.

“I lost my jobs and so much money - £50k’s worth. That money was going to get me through the year – but it was gone. So when it got to November, I only had £800 in my bank account and no work lined up – and I remember ITV production rang me, and told me they wanted me to London for a chat about All Stars.

“Then in December I got the phone call that I was going on the show. For me, the second time, I wasn’t going in for love – it was looking for a bit of redemption, to show that I wasn’t what the accusations were saying.”

Mitch says London living is not for him, and Sheffield remains the place he loves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he was a northerner by heart, and would probably always stay a northerner.

“When I first came off All Stars, I was very much ‘I know all about life, I’m famous’ and all that crap,” he said. “And I was in London four days a week, I’d go down Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the first month or so, and then I’d come back to Sheffield at the weekend.

“And it’s just not for me, all these red carpet events – I’m just a northern bloke who likes to make good TV and good content on social media, but I feel like I fell out of love with London – it’s just too busy."

He does not think a northerner can move down south.

Southerners and Northerners live completely different lives Mitch Taylor

“Southerners and Northerners live completely different lives,” he said. “I jump in my car and go to where I want to go in the city, and when I go down and see Casey, he jumps on the tube or a lime bike somewhere, and I’m like no I’m way too independent to do this. I don’t do public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best thing about Sheffield is the people, to be honest with you. Though, literally my mum’s car nearly got nicked last night, her Range Rover got broken into at 4am. So, I’d say the people, apart from the people to tried to steal my mum’s car last night. Everyone’s just a lot nicer up in the North.

"Me and my best mate went to an event last year and he’d never been to London before, as he’s from up north and he was asking someone where is good to eat food nearby, and I looked at him like ‘don’t do that’, and the person he asked just blanked him. And he was like ‘what’s happening?’

He also loves Sheffield United, his football team, and being near the Peak District.

Mitch Taylor spoke in an interview commissioned by https://www.casino.org/uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island All Stars season 2 begins on Monday, January 13 at 9pm in the U.K. with episodes then going out in the same slot daily (excluding Saturdays).

All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX