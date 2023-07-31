Gas engineer Mitchel Taylor from Sheffield has been dumped from the Love Island villa the day before the final.

The 26-year-old was one of the originals who entered the villa on day one of the ITV reality TV show, where contestants hope to find love.

He was paired up with Ella Barnes but in last night’s episode, the contestants discovered who the public had decided to save from elimination after two pairs were put at risk following the islanders' vote for who they felt were the least compatible couples.

Mitch and Ella B received the fewest votes from the public, meaning they have just missed out on making the grand final tonight

Mitchel Taylor from Sheffield has been dumped from the Love Island villa the day before the finale (Photo: ITV)

It leaves Molly Marsh, from Doncaster and Zachariah Noble; Jess Harding and Sammy Root; Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki; and Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas to battle it out to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2023 and take home the £50,000 prize.

Before the dramatic dumping last night, host Maya Jama asked the couples to gather around the fire pit so she could reveal who had been voted the least compatible couple by the other islanders.

Mitch and Ella B discovered they had received four votes from all the other couples in the villa, which they said they were expecting as they had not been in a relationship as long as some of the others.

While Whitney and Lochan gained one vote from Mitch and Ella, which they were also unsurprised by due to Mitchel's loyalty to other contestants.

Mitch rounded up the other male contestants before leaving to tell them how much they mean to him, describing his time on the show as “probably the best eight weeks of my life”.

He also spoke to his close friend Jess privately to tell her that he wants her to win the competition alongside Sammy, saying: “I love you two to bits.”

After departing the villa, Ella B said: “Obviously it is sad being dumped from the villa. I've made some really good friendships in there and we're definitely going to continue on our journey outside the villa.”

Speaking after leaving the villa, Mitch said: “I feel like I was on borrowed time, but I loved every minute of it and I'm ready to get back to the real world.”

Reflecting on what he had learnt from the experience, he added: “I loved every minute of it. You can have tough days sometimes. They take care of you well.

“I've learned I'm actually a bit more patient than I thought. And I've learned that there is more to life than living in Sheffield - I want to explore now.”

Speaking before he entered the villa, Mitch said he ‘thrives on being a gentleman’.

“I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down,” he added.

He admitted that he’s ‘really picky' in his search for ‘the girl that I want to marry and have kids with’. “I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one,” he added.

Taylor has more than 5,000 followers on Instagram, where his posts include photos of him lifting weights at PureGym in Millhouses, and enjoying himself at BEJU Restaurant & Bar on Glossop Road, Sheffield, and at Vodka Revolution.

The Love Island 2023 summer final airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm tonight.