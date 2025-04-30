Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was back in 1956 that Vic Cocker first realised his brother could be something special.

Vic was playing a show with his skiffle group at Walkey Reform Club, in Walkley Sheffield.

The band, known as the Headlanders, asked Vic’s 12 year old brother to come and sing with them.

“He got up and sang with us,” said Vic. “We were just a little skiffle group. He was aged 12, and I think it was probably the first time he had got up and sung on a stage. I was the washboard player, and he sang,” said Vic.

That 12 year old boy was Joe Cocker, Vic’s brother, and younger by a few years.

Vic, in the red top, playing snooker with Joe, in the black and grey. Photo: Vic Cocker | Vic Cocker

“We got him on the stage, and you could tell how excited he was, and that he absolutely loved it. It was obvious that he had a talent,” said Vic.

“After that I saw him with various bands.”

And 13 years after performing on that stage in Walkey, that same Joe Cocker shot to fame with his show-stopping gig at the famous Woodstock Festival in 1969.

Sadly, Joe is no longer with us, having died in 2014. However, Vic will his see his legendary brother take centre stage again, at least in spirit, next month, when Joe is inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

Joe Cocker with a copy of The Star in September 1994 | Sheffield Newspapers

It will be nearly 70 years on from that first performance at the Reform Club, which is now Walkey Community Centre on Fir Street, not far from the home on Tasker Road, Crookes, Sheffield, where Vic and Joe grew up.

Vic is delighted that his brother’s talent is being recognised.

He said: “I got the heads up on Friday that he was getting the honour. But I could’t say anything because it was embargoed.

“I’m absolutely delighted - and I’m sure Joe would be. It’s more than 10 years since he died now, but it is great to know that his name is still remembered and thought of as a great.

Internationally famous Joe Cocker, originally a Sheffield plumber, sang at Woodstock, and has a legends plaque outside Sheffield Town Hall. He died in 2014. He received 11.3 per cent of the vote to take third place. Picture: Dennis Lound, National World

“The ceremony is in November, and it is in LA, and I’m planning to be there. Joe’s ex-manager has been in touch and said I should go along. “

Vic remembers Joe as having talent, and did all he could to make him realise that.

“It was obvious he had talent,” he said. “In those days, the important thing was to get your talent discovered. The thing I was able to do was keep encouraging him and telling him he was better than a lot of the guys that were already well known.

“I think the thing to remember is that Joe was born in 1944. He was just of the age to appreciate the first wave of acts who were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame - people like Elvis Presley, the Everly Brothers, and Gene Vincent. He really would have been absolutely thrilled to be in there with them.”

“I think really, Joe was part of the second wave of acts. A lot of the acts that he knew and was friends with were people like the Beatles and so forth.

“Joe would have been delighted that Sir Paul McCartney was one of the people who was supporting his inclusion in the Hall of Fame, and I gather Sir Paul was a fan.”

Joe is one of seven legendary singers and musicians who will be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The other names on the list alongside Joe are Chubby Checker, Bad Company, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, The White Stripes and Soundgarden.

Since 50s stars including Elvis, Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry were among the first starts inducted in 1986, the hall of fame has gone onto include other great legends including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Joe Cocker in 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

As a Sheffield legend on the list, Joe Cocker joins fellow locals Def Leppard in representing the city. They were added in 2019.

Sheffield, however, is several years ahead of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame when it comes to honouring Joe.

Joe Cocker was added the city’s Sheffield Legends Walk of Fame, outside the Town Hall, in December 2007. He attended a ceremony which unveiled his star in the pavement outside the landmark city centre building.

Joe is famous for his performance at the famous Woodstock festival in the 1960s and was best known for his cover of The Beatles’ With a Little Help From My Friends. He also had a massive hit with the Grammy winning Up Where We Belong, a duet with Jennifer Warnes, in 1982.

