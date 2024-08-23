Bradley Walsh: Big name TV star's gushing tribute to Sheffield ice cream van firm Cuneo's goes viral
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The celebrity, who is well known for roles in big shows including East Enders and Doctor Who, initially spoke to Danielle Leigh, who was serving him at the time, as she filmed him.
Bradley then said: “let me have that phone for a sec”, before filming them both and describing how much he loved Walkley-based Cuneo’s ice creams.
He said: “That it my favourite ice cream, and this young lady is my favourite ice cream seller.“
Referring to Sheffield Arena, where the Gladiators TV series is filmed, the popular celeb said the ice cream firm had “had some mentions at the old Arena, I’ll tell you”.
Danielle said: “He came up and asked for a double 99 and strawberry sauce, and it went from there! It started as a bit of banter, and it’s gone viral.”
She said she had previously had celebrity customers from the World Snooker at the Crucible, including Shaun Murphy, as well as the Gladiator Viper.
Bradley Walsh has been in Sheffield for the filming of Gladiators at Sheffield Arena in recent weeks, which he presents with his son Barney.
He also spent time in Sheffield when he was one of the stars of Doctor Who, which was largely set in and around the city at the time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.