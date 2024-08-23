Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Big name TV star and Gladiator’s host Bradley Walsh stunned a Sheffield ice cream seller by taking her mobile phone to record a gushing tribute to the Peace Gardens-based ice cream van.

The celebrity, who is well known for roles in big shows including East Enders and Doctor Who, initially spoke to Danielle Leigh, who was serving him at the time, as she filmed him.

Bradley then said: “let me have that phone for a sec”, before filming them both and describing how much he loved Walkley-based Cuneo’s ice creams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Walsh and Danielle Leigh | Danielle Leigh

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “That it my favourite ice cream, and this young lady is my favourite ice cream seller.“

Referring to Sheffield Arena, where the Gladiators TV series is filmed, the popular celeb said the ice cream firm had “had some mentions at the old Arena, I’ll tell you”.

Danielle said: “He came up and asked for a double 99 and strawberry sauce, and it went from there! It started as a bit of banter, and it’s gone viral.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she had previously had celebrity customers from the World Snooker at the Crucible, including Shaun Murphy, as well as the Gladiator Viper.

Bradley Walsh has been in Sheffield for the filming of Gladiators at Sheffield Arena in recent weeks, which he presents with his son Barney.

He also spent time in Sheffield when he was one of the stars of Doctor Who, which was largely set in and around the city at the time.