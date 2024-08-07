Gladiators celebrity contenders announced

Four famous faces get ready for a one off Gladiators: Celebrity Special on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Four famous faces are nervously lacing up their trainers as they get ready to compete in one of the most toughest, physical, sports entertainment gameshows, Gladiators made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Alternative UK, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, for a one off Gladiators: Celebrity Special coming to BBC One and iPlayer.

Rob Beckett says: “I can’t wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators in front my wife and children in spandex whilst I watch Joel Dommett and his 6 pack sprint past me on the travelator. This is going to be a catastrophic humiliation in front of the nation. I’ve got no idea why I agreed to this. Is it too late to pull out?”

Louise Minchin says: “I am so excited to be on Gladiators, I have watched the show for years and have always thought it looked like terrifying fun and I can’t wait to be part of it!”

New Gladiators Contenders

Joel Dommett says: “I can’t believe I’m taking part in Gladiators! It’s always been my dream to be on that travelator. I’ve been illegally running up escalators backwards all my life in preparation and now it’s happening for real. Super excited to be up against all my favourite muscley people in leotards and have some fun!”

Ellie Taylor says: “Me being on Celeb Gladiators is the answer to the question “What’s the most elaborate thing you’d do to get your 5-year-old a foam finger?”. We all love the show in my house and I'm so excited to take part! I can’t wait to get chased by athletic goddesses and ask Viper about his childhood.”

The hugely successful first series hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh saw 16 new superhuman Gladiators: Sabre, Legend, Nitro, Diamond, Phantom, Athena, Bionic, Fire, Giant, Dynamite, Viper, Electro, Apollo, Comet, Steel and Fury quickly become household names. Viewers were gripped as they cheered on their favourites each week and the show quickly became the biggest entertainment launch for a new series in seven years with 28 day figures showing that 9.8m viewers watched the first episode, with the series averaging 8.3 million viewers to date.