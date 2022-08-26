News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Big John @ Breakfast makes return to Sheffield's Hallam FM

A beloved Sheffield radio presenter is making a return to host his long-running radio show.

By Sam Quine
Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:04 pm

John Harrison, also known as ‘Big John’ has been hosting his show, Big John @ Breakfast since 2000 on local radio station Hallam FM which covers South Yorkshire.

Read More

Read More
Royal Mail Strike: Sheffield postal workers join 'biggest strike of the summer' ...
Big John is back.
SheffieldJohn HarrisonSouth Yorkshire