Big John @ Breakfast makes return to Sheffield's Hallam FM
A beloved Sheffield radio presenter is making a return to host his long-running radio show.
By Sam Quine
Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:04 pm
John Harrison, also known as ‘Big John’ has been hosting his show, Big John @ Breakfast since 2000 on local radio station Hallam FM which covers South Yorkshire.
