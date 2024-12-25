From first gigs and theatrical performances to the local park where their sporting prowess was spotted, this is where it all began for some of the city's most famous sons and daughters.
Perhaps their stories will inspire you to pursue your passion, whether that’s by heading down to your local running track or dusting off an old instrument. It’s never too late to start.
1. Michael Palin - Library Theatre
Monty Python star Michael Palin grew up in Sheffield, where he was a member of the Brightside and Carbrook Players amateur theatrical group. His first public performance is understood to have taken place at the Library Theatre, within the Sheffield Central Library building. He kept up his interest in performing at Oxford University, where he first met fellow student Terry Jones, with whom he began writing. The pair would go on to form Monty Python with Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle. | Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Pulp - The Leadmill
As one of Sheffield's most legendary music venues, The Leadmill has been a launching pad for many artists. But it is perhaps most famous for hosting Pulp's third ever gig, on August 16, 1980, which Jarvis Cocker has described as the band's 'official birth-date'. There's even a plaque marking the occasion | National World Photo: National World
3. Sean Bean - Rotherham Civic Theatre
Sean Bean grew up in Handsworth, Sheffield, and initially attended Rotherham College of Arts and Technology to study welding, intending to follow his father, who had his own business, into the steel trade. It was at college that he decided to pursue a career in acting, enrolling in a drama course there. One of his earliest plays, before he won a scholarship to RADA, was at Rotherham Civic Theatre. | National World Photo: Simon Hulme/National World
4. Arctic Monkeys - The Grapes
Alex Turner and co were just 16 when the band played their first ever gig, upstairs at The Grapes pub on Trippet Lane, in Sheffield city centre, on June 13, 2003. A little over two years later they were topping the charts with their debut single, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor. The room where they played at The Grapes is today a living room. | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins
