1 . Michael Palin - Library Theatre

Monty Python star Michael Palin grew up in Sheffield, where he was a member of the Brightside and Carbrook Players amateur theatrical group. His first public performance is understood to have taken place at the Library Theatre, within the Sheffield Central Library building. He kept up his interest in performing at Oxford University, where he first met fellow student Terry Jones, with whom he began writing. The pair would go on to form Monty Python with Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle. | Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells