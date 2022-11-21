Shoppers have been surprised to discover that they have not been able to purchase eggs from large supermarkets due to a nationwide shortage. The shortage has been caused by an outbreak of avian flu and a steep increase in energy bills for British farmers who can no longer afford to produce the same number of eggs.

Some supermarkets such as Lidl and Asda have even placed a limit on the number of egg cartons customers can buy.

The shortage is being felt by restaurants who serve egg based dishes as well - Wetherspoons has swapped out its usual fried eggs with hash browns and onion rings on their breakfast menu.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) has said that they believe the egg shortage could last until after Christmas. In a statement the BFREPA said: “Soaring costs of production, which include chicken feed, diesel, pullets and packaging, have crippled many businesses, causing farms to reduce hen numbers, pause production temporarily, or quit the industry altogether.

“BFREPA data shows the average price of a dozen eggs has risen by about 50p in supermarkets but some farmers have only seen a price rise of between five and 10p.

“In March, BFREPA called on all retailers to increase the price paid to farmers by 40p per dozen.”

Environment Secretary Therese Coffee has said that she believes the shortage will not be long lasting.

During Defra questions she said: “I think it’s fair to say retailers have not directly contacted the department to indicate supply chains…although I am conscious of what is happening on individual shelves.

“But recognising there are still nearly 14 million egg-laying hens available, I’m confident we can get through this supply difficulty in the short term.”

Many readers support egg farmers and think that the supermarkets should pay them more for their produce.

Supermarket shelves have been empty over the past week as the shortage continues.

Joella Kamara said: “The supermarkets need to pay the farmers a fair price instead of paying them a pittance.

“It is disgusting how these big supermarkets treat their suppliers.”

Paula Wootton agreed, she wrote: “The supermarkets are refusing to pay the farmers to cover price increases.

“Sadly the big supermarkets refuse to help local UK farmers.”

Joanne Helliwell said: “The supermarkets won’t pay the farmers a fair amount, they expect them to sell as a loss.

“While the supermarkets still up the price to the customers.”

Even though supermarkets are struggling to stock eggs, local farm shops and smaller retailers are not facing the same problem. Brett Walker commented: “My local farm has gone up by £1 a tray but I’m happy with that because they are quality eggs and the feed has gone up. There has been no struggle to get them.”

Waynio Harrisonio said: “Go to your local businesses, they’ve got loads of eggs and you will be supporting the local community.”