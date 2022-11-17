Supplies are running so low that ASDA and Lidl have limited the number of boxes of eggs each customer can buy, with ASDA allowing shoppers to purchase a maximum of two and Lidl setting the limit at three. We visited a handful of shops in Sheffield city centre to see whether stocks there have been affected.

Thankfully, the stores we visited all had eggs available, with the shelves generally well stocked and no cap on the number people can buy. At the Sainsbury’s Local on Division Street, all varieties of eggs sold there were available, though there was a notice informing shoppers that due to avian flu, hens which are normally free range were temporarily being kept indoors for their own protection.

At Tesco Express on Church Street, there were plenty of 10-egg boxes of Big & Fresh eggs, prices at £2.35, but Tesco’s own brand large free range eggs, priced £1.70 for a box of six, and its mixed sized organic eggs, costing £2.55 for a box of six, were both missing from the shelves. At the Sainsbury’s Express store on High Street, Sheffield, the own brand eggs were all available in the usual sizes and quantities but none of the Happy Egg boxes of six large eggs, priced £2.25, were available. We visited all three shops on Thursday, November 17, at around 11am.

This is how the shelves looked at Sainsbury's Local on High Street, Sheffield city centre, on Thursday morning, amid reports of a national egg shortage

Supplies of eggs at the Lidl supermarket on Chesterfield Road, on the borders of Heeley and Meersbrook, have been running low in recent weeks, with the shelves virtually bare at times. There has been some debate on Twitter about whether there is a genuine shortage of eggs or, as some people have claimed, supplies are running low due to media-induced panic buying.

One person tweeted this morning: “Just been in Aldi, plenty of eggs, nipped in Asda, plenty of eggs. Media again? People can’t really stockpile eggs like they did toilet rolls.” Another commented: “Plenty in Aldi yesterday. Your scaremongering won’t work as eggs can’t be stored as long as toilet rolls so reducing panic buying." But one person tweeted ‘no eggs here in

#aldi #sainsbury’, and another wrote: “No eggs in Aldi yesterday, I wonder why….”

This is how the shelves looked at Tesco Express on Church Street, Sheffield, on Thursday morning, amid reports of a national egg shortage

