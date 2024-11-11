World-famous Black Dyke Band partner with The Salvation Army in Sheffield to deliver special concert

By Joshua Chapman
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The world-famous Black Dyke Band is once again partnering with The Salvation Army in Sheffield to put on a special concert this November.

The brass band, currently in the top 5 bands in the world, has developed a special relationship with Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army, on Psalter Lane, over the past 11 years and will be performing at the church on Thursday 14 November 2024 at 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Black Dyke Band has been entertaining crowds at the Psalter Lane church most years since 2013, with high quality programmes that always include a variety of well-known and popular music from across the genres. The band also features an ode to The Salvation Army’s rich heritage of brass band music.

The church and charity is synonymous with brass banding, with the Sheffield church’s own band entering its 154th year in 2025, continuing to provide music for worship services and host concerts.

Black Dyke Band performing at Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army in 2023.Black Dyke Band performing at Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army in 2023.
Black Dyke Band performing at Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army in 2023.

Any profits made from this special concert will go directly to helping The Salvation Army continue to support those most in need in Sheffield, providing food parcels, Christmas presents, and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keith Wileman, Bandmaster of Sheffield Citadel Band, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the world-famous Black Dyke Band back into our hall for what we know will be another special concert.

“This is a partnership between the band and The Salvation Army that continues to go from strength to strength – we love hosting them and hearing their top-quality music, and we know they enjoy coming each year, especially for the half time ice creams!

“Even if you’re not usually into the brass band scene, this truly is a concert for all, featuring great music from some of the best musicians of their kind in the world. We can’t wait to welcome you all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Black Dyke Band performing at Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army in 2023.Black Dyke Band performing at Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army in 2023.
Black Dyke Band performing at Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army in 2023.

Nicholas Childs, Musical Director of the Black Dyke Band, said: “Our annual concert at The Salvation Army in Sheffield is very special to the band and has become a mainstay of our busy calendar.

“We always receive a warm welcome from the church and it is a very enjoyable evening of music making for the band. It is also great to be able to dip into the wonderful musical heritage that The Salvation Army has, playing pieces from some of the greatest composers of the brass band world.”

As winter approaches, the town centre air will soon be filled with Sheffield Citadel Band playing Christmas carols outside the Town Hall, an activity that marks the start of Christmas for many.

For more information on the concert and to buy your tickets, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-citadel-salvation-army/t-lnokxnz

Related topics:SheffieldPsalter LaneTown Hall
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice