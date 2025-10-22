Sheffield parents lose nine days of sleep a year – and the clock change is about to make it worse

Sleep consultant warns of early wake-ups, overtired toddlers and burnout as clocks go back this weekend

Parents in Sheffield may be hoping for an “extra hour in bed” this weekend - but new research suggests the reality will be far from restful.

A new study by Sleeping Stars reveals that parents lose an average of 35 minutes of sleep every night during the toddler years - adding up to more than nine full days of lost sleep each year.

With the clocks going back this weekend, families are heading into one of the most disruptive weeks of the year. The September 2025 survey of 650 UK parents found that 63% of children wake earlier after the October clock change, while 58% become more emotional or tearful due to tiredness. Most families say it takes between three days and a week to get back on track.

Ilona Andrews, owner of Sleeping Stars.

According to the British Sleep Society, seasonal clock changes can disrupt the body’s natural rhythm, leading to tiredness, early wake-ups and short-term changes in mood. While children are most affected, many adults also report sluggishness and broken sleep in the days that follow.

Ilona Andrews, child sleep consultant and founder of SleepingStars.co.uk, said:

“The October clock change can throw everyone off a bit - especially families with young children. Brighter mornings can wake little ones earlier, and when they’re tired, the whole household feels it. But with a bit of planning, you can make the change much smoother.”

To help, Andrews shared her top tips for tackling the change:

Move bedtime later by 10–15 minutes each night before the clocks go back.

Keep bedrooms dark in the morning with blackout blinds.

Get outside for fresh air and daylight in the late afternoon.

Stick to familiar routines once the clocks have changed.

She added:

“The good news is it’s short-lived - most families find things settle within a few days.”

