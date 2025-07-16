Sheffield care residents enjoy summer festival

Residents from a Sheffield care service attended a summer sensory festival organised by Cygnet Social Care on Friday 11 June, which helped to raise funds for Nottingham City Hospital.

It was the second annual Cygnet Social Care Sensory Summer Festival and was hosted at Saffron Lane Athletics Stadium in Leicester.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s festival welcomed approximately 155 residents and 225 staff, bringing the total attendance to around 380 people.

Festival-goers and staff travelled from across the country, representing numerous Cygnet services including The Fields, a service in Woodhouse, Sheffield, supporting adults with learning disabilities.

Cygnet Social Care Sensory Summer Festival

On arrival, attendees received special sensory festival t-shirts and lanyards to wear throughout the day.

With something for everyone, the festival boasted a diverse range of engaging and accessible activities. Attendees could immerse themselves in sensory activities, dance at the silent disco, challenge friends to a game of mini golf, or have fun on the various inflatables.

Traditional summer fair games like hook-a-duck and tin can alley were available, alongside a fun photo booth for memorable snaps, face painting, and the much-anticipated return of both the ice cream van and the popular beach bar, serving refreshing soft drinks.

A new addition this year included the opportunity for staff and residents to throw wet sponges at staff members in the stocks and the engagement between staff and the people we support was a standout feature of the day.

This year’s entertainment included an exciting performance by an Elvis impersonator, along with multiple other singing acts on stage. Residents and staff enjoyed singing and dancing to all of the music throughout the day.

The event also served as a charitable occasion, with a tombola raising money for the Hogarth Ward at Nottingham City Hospital, a cause chosen in memory of a resident from Marion House who had received treatment there and sadly passed away in April.

Cate Ball, Regional Manager for Cygnet Social Care in the Midlands, highlighted the importance of the festival, stating:

“Our second annual sensory summer festival was a resounding success, despite the extremely hot weather! These events are so important for the wellbeing of both the people in our care and our staff teams, who work tirelessly throughout the year. We are so passionate about resident engagement in our Social Care team, it was fantastic to see everyone enjoying themselves.

“The teams did an amazing job with the tombola raising £90 towards our fundraising for the Hogarth Ward at Nottingham City Hospital. Thanks to everyone who took part and donated prizes – it is much appreciated.

“The festival’s success was a testament to collaborative effort. It wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of all our staff teams who contributed activities and planning the event.

“As always, we are happy to hear feedback from residents and staff so that we can improve the event year on year. We already can’t wait for next year!”