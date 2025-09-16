A Sheffield-born West End star is preparing for one last unforgettable night at City Hall - a moving tribute to his late mum with a star studded line-up.

Matthew Croke is preparing for one final, emotional curtain call at Sheffield City Hall this autumn, as he and his family bring their fundraising concert series ‘BB With Love’ to a close.

The concerts, which honour Matthew’s late mum Everly – affectionately known as BB – have already raised more than £250,000 for Weston Park Cancer Charity, where she was treated before she passed away from breast cancer in March 2021.

Matthew with his two siblings, and parents | Contributed

Everly, Matthew says, was the kind of person who touched hearts wherever she went.

“She was my best friend, my rock – the person I phoned ten times a day. People went to her for advice because she really listened.”

Matthew also shared a story that perfectly captured his mum’s down-to-earth nature.

At West End shows, it’s common for parents to arrive with bouquets of flowers for their children’s big night.

But Everly never did. She would remind Matthew that his brother and sister had done brilliantly in their own jobs that day too – and they hadn’t received flowers.

“She wasn’t one to shout about our achievements; she kept us grounded,” Matthew said. “But we always knew we were her world. We want people to go on celebrating her, because she deserves to be remembered.”

From Sheffield to the West End

Matthew grew up in Ecclesfield, attending Ecclesfield School, and first discovered his love for performing at a small dance school in Chapeltown with his sister Rachel.

From there, he went on to acting college and eventually carved out a career in the West End.

He has performed in numerous shows but is perhaps best known for taking on the title role in Disney’s Aladdin in London.

“That was a dream come true,” he said.

In 2021, Matthew also appeared on The Voice UK, joining Olly Murs’ team, and he now tours with his own shows alongside teaching and running RMC Academy of Theatre Performance with Rachel.

Matthew and his sister Rachel at BB with love 2024 | Emily Brett contributed

“Mum supported me every step of the way,” Matthew said.

“At school I was badly bullied for singing and dancing, and if it wasn’t for her I might have given it all up. But she believed in me, and thanks to her I’ve had the career I always dreamed of.”

It was just months after Everly’s death that Matthew first floated the idea of putting on a concert in her memory.

“I randomly said, ‘We need to put on a show at Sheffield City Hall.’ It was one of the first theatres me and Rachel ever performed in, so it was special.”

From that tiny idea it’s grown into an event with almost 2,000 people in the audience.

The first concert alone raised £67,000, hosted by TV fashion star Gok Wan.

Each year since, Matthew says the event has grown in scale and star power.

Now, on Friday, October 4, the fifth and final BB With Love concert will take place at Sheffield City Hall - promising an unforgettable night of music, comedy and celebration.

What to expect

Joining Matthew and Rachel as producers is a star-studded line-up of guests, including:

Sheridan Smith, TV and theatre icon

Catherine Tyldesley, Coronation Street and TV star

Janette Manrara, Strictly Come Dancing professional

Layton Williams, TV and West End star

Ben Nickless, comedian and Britain’s Got Talent favourite

Hayley Tamaddon, TV and West End performer

Zoe Birkett, the West End’s very own Tina Turner

Jaymi Hensley, Union J’s singing sensation

George Ure, West End star

Darren Day, TV and theatre star

Dr Ranj, one of the country’s most loved medics and presenters

Zoe Tyler and Rustie Lee, Loose Women favourites

The evening will be hosted by Sheffield’s finest Panto Dame Damian Williams, with special performances from the talented students of RMC Academy of Theatre Performance and the uplifting voices of the Sheffield Cancer Choir.

“This year’s line-up is just incredible,” Matthew said.

“I’ve worked so hard pulling this together – sliding into DMs, calling in favours, everything – because we want this one to be unforgettable. Every ticket counts in helping us raise as much money as possible.”

The fundraising has already made a real difference. “One of the things we bought with the money raised in previous years was a minibus for Weston Park,” Matthew said.

“It means patients who don’t drive and don’t have anyone to take them can get to chemotherapy without having to struggle on public transport. That’s something that will make a difference for years to come.”

Alongside the concert, Matthew is also releasing his debut single – a charity track called ‘Mum’.

“The lyrics are about saying thank you and acknowledging that someone is still with you even after they’ve gone. I sing it about my mum, but people connect with it in their own way.”

He recalled his performance of the song at Leicester pride recently: “People came expecting a party, and suddenly the whole crowd was waving flags with tears in their eyes. It showed me how the song resonates far beyond my own story.”

What’s next?

While this year marks the end of the big City Hall concerts, Matthew says the family will continue fundraising through smaller events.

“My brother Sean organises a golf tournament, Rachel runs our dance academy, and I’ll keep doing one-man shows. Maybe in ten years we’ll do an anniversary concert. Never say never.”

For Matthew, October 4 will be bittersweet.

“I’ll miss it, because it’s a day filled with so much love and celebration. But I know Mum would want us to spread our wings too.

“I’ve recently got a green card to audition in America – something she knew I wanted. This feels like the right time to close this chapter. But BB With Love will always be part of who we are.”