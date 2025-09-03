Passengers praise ‘fabulous’ Sheffield bus driver who stopped to rescue woman

A heroic Sheffield bus driver has been praised after helping woman suffering suspected seizure.

A Sheffield bus driver has been praised as a hero after coming to the aid of a woman suffering a suspected seizure while on duty.

Stagecoach Yorkshire driver Chicara Mattis was behind the wheel of her Service 57 bus from Sheffield to Stocksbridge when she spotted a woman lying unresponsive on the pavement.

Without hesitation, she pulled over, left her bus and rushed to the woman’s side.

After making her as comfortable as possible, she called for an ambulance and asked her passengers if anyone had medical training.

Throughout the ordeal, Chicara apologised for the delay and kept passengers updated as events unfolded.

One passenger later said: “We had a lady driver who was fabulous and deserves some recognition. It was really nice to see that there is still a sliver of humanity out there. She was very confident and in control.”

Another added: “I just wanted to let you know that the female bus driver is a really lovely, kind and helpful person. Someone was having a seizure and she helped them when no-one else would.

“I have been on her bus before and she is always lovely.”

In recognition of her actions, Chicara was presented with a commendation certificate and shopping vouchers by Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Operations Manager, Carol Clarke.

Stagecoach Yorkshire Managing Director, Matt Kitchin, praised Chicara’s quick thinking.

He said: “I am very proud of everything that Chicara has been able to do in her time with us, and her quick-thinking, calm and professional approach to this incident were genuinely heroic.

