Sheffield woman’s life saved by stranger’s stem cell donation

A Sheffield woman’s life has been saved thanks to a stem cell donation from a complete stranger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sheffield woman has been given a second chance at life after receiving a lifesaving stem cell donation from a stranger.

Clara Salinas Pallares, 36, a vet living in Grimsby, donated her stem cells at a Sheffield hospital after being told she was a match for a patient in desperate need of a transplant.

Clara is a vet living in Grimsby. | DKMS

That patient has now been given hope for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clara, who is originally from Spain and once spent a year volunteering as a vet in the Bolivian jungle, signed up to the stem cell donor register after hearing about a young girl in her hometown who needed a transplant.

At the time, Clara was too young to join the register, but a few years later, she decided to join up in case she would be able to help someone else in the future.

Years later, she was surprised to discover she had been matched to someone in the UK.

“When I first got the call, I was in shock,” Clara said.

“Some of my friends and family thought that the donation would involve surgery and a massive needle, which puts people off, but things have moved on a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone was so nice, the nurses made sure I was comfortable and taken care of. They kept bringing me biscuits and chocolate, I thought I was going to put on about two kilos!”

Clara was surprised to discover she had been matched to someone in the UK years later | DKMS

The donation process, known as PBSC, is an outpatient procedure similar to giving blood platelets.

Clara travelled to Sheffield to make her donation, with DKMS covering her travel and stay.

“The donation process was really easy. DKMS booked me a hotel and train to Sheffield, and the procedure only took a few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I stayed up in Sheffield for the second day, but then I was able to go right back to work,” she said.

After the donation, Clara learned her stem cells had gone directly to a woman in Sheffield.

Strict rules mean she cannot know the recipient’s identity for two years, but she hopes one day they may be able to meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just so happy that I was able to help someone,” Clara said. “In the worst case scenario I’ve been able to offer hope to a family that was suffering, and in the best case, I’ve been able to give a woman her life back, maybe forever.

“Helping other people has always been a big motivation for me, and it’s amazing to know how easy it can be to give someone another chance.”

Blood cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in the UK, with nearly 13,000 people losing their lives to it each year.

At any given time, around 2,000 people are in need of a stem cell transplant, yet only seven per cent of the UK population is currently signed up to the donor register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DKMS spokesperson Bronagh Hughes praised Clara’s decision, stressing just how much impact it can have: “Clara has done something truly amazing. Right now, only 60% of patients find a match on the register.

“Patients all over the world are waiting for their match, so signing up means that, like Clara, you could be the person to give someone a second chance, and potentially even save a life.

“Joining the stem cell register is really easy, it just involves a few cheek swabs and a few health questions.”

Now, Clara is working with DKMS to encourage more people in South Yorkshire to join the stem cell register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The donation process was easy, and joining the donor register is even easier. It’s so cool that we’re able to help other people this way, I’d encourage everyone to sign up.”

Anyone aged 17–55 and in good general health can register as a donor by ordering a swab kit at dkms.org.uk.