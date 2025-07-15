Sharing memories with Lost Chord UK free community music sessions

It’s a familiar scene for the musicians of music charity Lost Chord UK…in a village hall in South Yorkshire, familiar melodies fill the air and a woman who lives with dementia and no longer even recalls family names suddenly sings every word of a favourite song.

It’s a moment that brings the woman back to her daughter again and powerfully demonstrates the enduring impact of music, a moment repeated time and again at every Lost Chord UK community session.

Lost Chord UK is a national charity rooted in Yorkshire and founded in Rotherham more than 26 years ago.

It has spent more than two decades sending highly experienced professional musicians to deliver interactive music sessions in care homes and community venues across the region and nationally.

Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood wants people to share their Lost Chord UK memories.

But this summer, the charity is encouraging families who visit loved ones in care homes to try something different, with a special invitation to take them along to their nearest Lost Chord UK free community interactive music sessions.

These sessions are held in community centres, church halls, libraries, football stadiums — even at South Yorkshire Fire Service!

The free Tea and Tunes Singalong events are designed not only to bring joy and bring whole communities together, but to stimulate memory, spark conversation and rebuild precious connections for people with dementia and their carers and family.

“People who care for someone with dementia often feel alone but at Lost Chord UK sessions, they find a warm, understanding community,” explains the charity’s Chief Executive, Jean Collingwood.

The power of good music is demonstrated at every Lost Chord UK event, attracting people of all ages.

“Music gives carers precious respite, too, allowing them to share stories and build friendships with others who truly understand the world they are living in.”

As dementia continues to rise across the population, Lost Chord UK is shining a light on solutions that are available to help families today.

“While dementia research holds hope for the future, Lost Chord UK believes people should not have to wait for a cure to live well now,” says Jean.

“Instead of going to see someone in a care home and struggling to connect, why not turn it into an opportunity for an outing together?

The Lost Chord Tea and Tunes Singalong events have proved enormously popular.

“No booking is needed and all our events are filled with people from all walks of life and are dementia and neuro-inclusive.

“Just visit our website’s online events diary, choose from more than 15 events a month, and let the care home know your plans.

“Imagine the difference this could make: your loved one looks forward to going out together and you both find a warm, supportive community of new friends.

“For a few golden hours, our musicians work their magic with world-class performances.

“Families tell us what they love most is that new memories are made and the old self of their loved one always comes out.

“We want families to come along to one of our totally free community sessions, everywhere from Sheffield and Rotherham to Hull and beyond, and see the difference live interactive music can make.”

Typical of the people currently enjoy Tea and Tunes are Joan and Peter, a couple living with dementia.

“We wouldn’t be doing anything else if we hadn’t come to Tea and Tunes,” says Joan.

“Most of Peter’s friends are now further away in Leeds and finding something local that he and we can just enjoy is a lifeline.

“It’s relaxed, friendly, and we’re not the only ones singing along. We like that it feels normal here.

“It’s not clinical or charity-like, or just for people with dementia — but a whole community together just singing along here.”

And Peter adds: “I love coming somewhere no one complains about my singing!”

Joan and Peter’s story is typical of the uplifting feedback Lost Chord UK receives all the time, of how the charity’s music in the community and in care has made a difference in times when it mattered most.

“Now we’re inviting everybody to share their family stories of experiences at Lost Chord UK sessions too,” says Jean.

“We know that sharing the stories of the difference live music made will help inspire others to use the transformative power of music to connect, not as an occasional way to socialise or reminisce, but as a daily tool for wellbeing that really can improve someone’s quality of life.

“Our musicians have shown, over many years, that music has a unique power to reach people that dementia cannot silence.

“We want every family to know there is support here, there is joy here, there is community here and Lost Chord UK will be there with them every step of the way.”

To find out more about Lost Chord UK, view the full schedule of community sessions, or to share a story about how the charity’s musicians made a difference, visit www.lost-chord.org.uk