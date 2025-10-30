A £9m e-bike hire service is set to launch in Sheffield in April, though residents remain divided after the failure of a similar plan almost a decade ago.

Sheffield City Council, with the aid of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, have been working at pace to pedestrianise the city and improve active travel options.

Cycle lanes have become prominent, with one of the country's first ‘Dutch-style’ roundabouts being introduced at the junction of West Bar and Tenter Street last year.

Meanwhile areas like Fargate now welcome cyclists, with the local authorities hoping this will help tackle traffic problems and improve fitness.

The latest development in this ongoing saga is the revelation that the council is advertising a ‘Sheffield eBike Hire Scheme Soft Market Test’ worth £9.35m, which is set to run for three years from April next year.

Ofo bike hire scheme launched in Sheffield in January 2018.

“Like the yellow bike scheme worked so well last time - I think they are fishing [them] out of the canal and River Don,” commented Craig Stuntman Levick after The Star ran a story regarding the plans.

Seven years ago the Ofo yellow bike hire scheme ‘suffered from high vandalism and theft rates’ and closed after six months.

This failure still stains the concept of bike hire schemes locally, with many fearing such an expensive project is doomed to suffer the same fate.

However, others worry that even despite the work done to improve cycle access, the infrastructure is still not in place to support such a scheme.

“I'm pro the hire scheme, but I'm sceptical that it will be a success unless the council improves the infrastructure and safety for cyclists across the city,” Nik Seth wrote.

“Given so many streets are too narrow for cars, bikes and pedestrians, I'm really unsure how it can succeed.”

Alan Marshall echoed this point, adding: “I can’t see it working unless they radically change the road system with dedicated bike lanes going to all the main route.

“I’ve cycled in the Netherlands and it really works because they put in the bike lanes. Ones that are shared with lots of pedestrians or are just red paint at the end of a busy road are only suitable for the bravest of cyclists.”

Hills around Sheffield also remain a concern, and while the council hope that - unlike traditional pedal bikes - e-bikes will ‘suit Sheffield’s hilly topography’, many don’t seem convinced.

Yet similar schemes have proved successful in cities across the UK, especially in London where the number of cyclists has increased by 57 per cent in two years.

As Sheffield continues to grow, with plans for DSA airport progressing and the development of a new tram station on route to Rotherham, cycle hire may be another step in helping the Steel City compete with the likes of Manchester and Edinburgh.

Marcus Spedding said: “About time. Let's hope the tracking [tech] etc. has improved now.

“We can join cities like Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol etc. that all have them.”