Pupils at Greengate Lane Academy ‘take pride in their work’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greengate Lane Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, is celebrating after being rated “good” by Ofsted inspectors.

The school, which educates children from age three to 11, was inspected at the beginning of May.

Ofsted said the school is proud to serve its community and has high expectations for the pupils’ achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff were praised for providing a curriculum that enhances children’s understanding and for their skills in developing pupils’ reading abilities.

Pupils at Greengate Lane were praised for taking pride in their work

The inspectors said that staff are well trained to help children with special educational needs and/or disabilities and “accurately identify” their additional needs.

The school was also praised for offering a wide range of enrichment and after school activities, including fencing and volleyball.

The inspectors were very impressed by the pupils themselves, saying that their behaviour is good and that they take pride in their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted was pleased to see the children taking on leadership roles, such as “go green” leaders, librarians and the school council, and said they are well prepared to be active members of the community.

Ofsted said the behaviour of the Greengate Lane pupils was good

Greengate Lane school principal, Kara Robinson, said: “I am delighted that we continue to be a good school, offering our pupils an ambitious curriculum and enriching activities that ensure they develop and blossom.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that the pupils themselves impressed the inspectors with their good behaviour and maturity, reflecting our mission statement that ‘individually we grow, together we thrive.’”

Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “We are very pleased to see another positive Ofsted report, showcasing our vision to see all pupils foster curiosity and gain powerful knowledge.