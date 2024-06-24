Pupils at Greengate Lane Academy ‘take pride in their work’
and live on Freeview channel 276
The school, which educates children from age three to 11, was inspected at the beginning of May.
Ofsted said the school is proud to serve its community and has high expectations for the pupils’ achievement.
Staff were praised for providing a curriculum that enhances children’s understanding and for their skills in developing pupils’ reading abilities.
The inspectors said that staff are well trained to help children with special educational needs and/or disabilities and “accurately identify” their additional needs.
The school was also praised for offering a wide range of enrichment and after school activities, including fencing and volleyball.
The inspectors were very impressed by the pupils themselves, saying that their behaviour is good and that they take pride in their work.
Ofsted was pleased to see the children taking on leadership roles, such as “go green” leaders, librarians and the school council, and said they are well prepared to be active members of the community.
Greengate Lane school principal, Kara Robinson, said: “I am delighted that we continue to be a good school, offering our pupils an ambitious curriculum and enriching activities that ensure they develop and blossom.
“It is particularly pleasing to see that the pupils themselves impressed the inspectors with their good behaviour and maturity, reflecting our mission statement that ‘individually we grow, together we thrive.’”
Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “We are very pleased to see another positive Ofsted report, showcasing our vision to see all pupils foster curiosity and gain powerful knowledge.
“Congratulations to all the pupils and staff at Greengate Lane Academy for impressing the Ofsted inspectors with their love of learning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.