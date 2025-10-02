October gardening jobs: Essential tasks to prepare your garden for autumn and winter

As the days grow shorter and temperatures continue to drop, October is the perfect time to start preparing your garden for winter while setting the stage for a flourishing spring.

Jane Fairlie, technical development manager at Pelsis Doff - manufacturer of premium garden care products - shares her expert advice on the key jobs to prioritise in your garden this month.

1. Clean up borders, plants and leaves

“Cut back perennials that have finished flowering, remove dead or dying foliage and clear away spent annuals,” says Jane.

“Rake up fallen leaves regularly to prevent them smothering lawns or borders and add them to your compost heap or collect them to create leaf mould, an excellent soil improver and mulch.

“This keeps your garden tidy, helps prevent pests and diseases and gives your soil a natural boost.”

2. Plant spring-flowering bulbs

“October is the ideal month for planting spring-flowering bulbs,” says Jane. “Daffodils, tulips, crocuses and hyacinths should be planted now so they can establish strong root systems before winter."

Plant bulbs at a depth roughly three times their height in well-draining soil. "Choose a sunny or partially shaded spot and consider planting in groups for maximum impact come spring," Jane advises.

3. Continue lawn care

“Although growth is slowing, lawns still benefit from attention in October,” says Jane.

“Scarify to remove thatch and moss, overseed any bare patches and apply lawn feed to strengthen grass roots before winter. Keep mowing if the weather is mild, but raise the cutting height as growth slows.”

4. Harvest the last of your crops

“Gather in the final harvests of apples, pears, pumpkins, squashes and root vegetables,” Jane recommends.

“Store apples and pears in a cool, dark place and preserve excess produce by freezing, pickling or making chutneys. Any green tomatoes can be ripened indoors on a sunny windowsill.”

5. Autumn planting and dividing perennials

“With the soil still slightly warm and moisture levels rising, October offers excellent conditions for planting new trees, shrubs and hardy perennials,” Jane explains.

“Plants like hostas, daylilies and ornamental grasses can be lifted, divided and replanted while soil remains workable.

“This not only rejuvenates established plants but also provides new plants for other areas of the garden or to share with friends.”

6. Protect vulnerable plants and prepare for frost

“With colder nights setting in, October is the month to start preparing your garden for frost,” says Jane.

“Lift tender bulbs and tubers such as dahlias, cannas and gladioli, dry them off and store them somewhere cool, dark and frost-free until spring.

“Move pots of tender plants into a greenhouse, porch or conservatory, or at least against a sheltered house wall where they’ll benefit from retained heat. You can even wrap outdoor containers in fleece or bubble wrap to stop roots freezing,” Jane suggests.

“For plants that must stay outside, cover them with garden fleece or cloches on colder nights. Mulching around the base of shrubs and perennials adds extra protection for roots, while also helping to lock in soil moisture.”

By tackling these essential October tasks, gardeners can protect their gardens through autumn and winter while laying the groundwork for a vibrant and colourful display next spring.