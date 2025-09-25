Mental health Trust becomes Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust has formally changed its name to become Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust after launching its university hospital status earlier this month.

The name change reflects the improvements and transformation of services for people in Sheffield and a unique and strengthened partnership with the University of Sheffield which represents a powerful stride towards advancing mental health research and transforming mental health, learning disability and autism services across Sheffield.

Service users will benefit from new innovative treatments and interventions, care and support from highly trained specialist staff and services that are improving through outstanding collaboration between the NHS and the university.

Professor Koen Lamberts, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Sheffield and Salma Yasmeen, chief executive of Sheffield Health Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

The Trust’s new name brings with it a new brand, however, the care, support and treatment delivered to service users and the people behind it will stay the same but with a renewed focus on improvement.

Service users and the people of Sheffield will see the Trust’s logo change across some of its buildings, on letters, and on its social media channels and website.

As part of the Trust’s commitment to sustainability, it will continue to use Sheffield Health and Social Care resources until they come to the end of their lifespan before purchasing or creating new materials, minimising waste as a result.

The Trust’s new name and status represent an important time in its history and marks an important step on its journey to improve the lives of the people of Sheffield.

New branding at Michael Carlisle Centre

New website address: www.sheffieldpartnership.nhs.uk

More information our partnership with the University of Sheffield and launch of university hospital status: https://www.shsc.nhs.uk/news/major-boost-mental-healthcare-sheffield-new-university-status-shsc