Launch of a booklet to help women escaping abuse

A most useful booklet for women escaping abuse.

The Sheffield Soroptimists will be launching their publication “Fresh Thoughts” , a 20-page booklet which is intended for professionals and organisations supporting women escaping domestic abuse.

It covers a wide range of useful information such as staying safe online, the court system, how to access benefits and housing as well as the contact details of support agencies in Sheffield. The launch event will take place on Saturday, 8 March, International Women’s Day, at 2:30pm at St Mary’s Conference Centre at Brammal Lane, S2 4QZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed will speak in support of this action and we hope the event will provide a networking opportunity for all. Tea/coffee and cake will be provided. Each attendee will receive a free copy of the booklet. Further copies of the booklet will be available on request.