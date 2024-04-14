Henderson's Relish: University issues update as restoration of iconic former factory nears completion
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of Sheffield’s most famous buildings is set for a new lease of life as a painstaking restoration nears completion.
The former Henderson’s Relish factory on Leavygreave Road, in the city centre, is where Yorkshire’s favourite condiment was made using the secret recipe for more than a century.
After operations moved to a new factory off the Parkway in 2013, the iconic two-storey redbrick building was bought by the University of Sheffield.
It stood empty for years before a major restoration project began, with the majority of the building being demolished and rebuilt using the original bricks.
Now that work is nearly complete, with the famous sign back in place above the front door.
The building looks almost exactly as it did before with the one notable addition being a triangular red box near the roof for nesting swifts.
Plans to reopen the building as a pub were abandoned in favour of new proposals to transform it into a cafe, restaurant, social and leisure space, which were approved in 2022.
The Star asked the University of Sheffield what its latest plans are for the building and when it is likely to reopen.
A spokesperson for the university said: “The work to preserve the fabric of the building, which has included an entirely new roof and a rebuild of half the structure using the original bricks, will be complete in the coming weeks.
“We understand that the Henderson's building is an iconic piece of Sheffield's cultural heritage and will announce further details for the future use of the building in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.