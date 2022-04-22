Sheffield Council has approved Sheffield University’s scheme this week, to pave the way for the iconic landmark to be eventually re-developed as a cafe, restaurant, social and leisure space.

The owners have been told they can demolish parts of the historic frontages – but must rebuild it virtually identically using the same bricks so that it remains essentially the same as now.

Work can go ahead to transform the former Henderson’s Relish factory near Sheffield University after planning permission was approved for the scheme.

It means the university will be able to also make alterations both inside and outside the building, on the corner of Upper Hanover Street and Leavygreave Road, but keeping the same frontage on three sides.

The council published a decision notice on Wednesday.

An official council report stated: “The building comprises a two-storey redbrick building, dating from the late 19th century/early 20th century and is a local landmark, although it is not listed.

Cafe or restaurant plan

“The University of Sheffield have long term aspirations to develop the site and include it as part of their future campus offering.”

"The building has been vacant since 2013 when the occupiers relocated. Since that time the building has degraded and is now in need of repair to secure a viable future.

“Although not listed, the Hendersons Relish brand is an important part of Sheffield’s history and this building is representative of that history, as such it is considered to be a non designated heritage asset.”

It said workshops behind the main building had to be demolished because they were unsafe

It added tht a number of structural faults have been identified in the main building on Leavygreave Road, which was in poor condition owing water getting inside over a long period of time, inadequate ventilation and subsidence of the foundations, leading to cracks up to 45mm wide.

There was also evidence of widespread damage to the timber floors and roof as a result of funguses

It said: “The proposal is essentially façade retention and rebuilding of facades using existing materials to recreate the existing appearance. The majority of the two key elevations (north and west), those facing Leavygreave Road and Upper Hanover Street and which contain the characteristic signage are to be retained, preserving the historic character and appearance of the building.

Demolished frontages will be recreated

“The information submitted with the application demonstrates that the building is in a very poor state of repair and is dangerous, if not developed the fabric will degrade further.

"Although the proposals demonstrate a high level of intervention in the building, externally its historic character will be largely preserved.

"Areas to be demolished will follow a careful process with existing bricks and elements such as cills and lintels cleaned, restored and re-used when the elevations are rebuilt. Existing façades will be carefully documented before the demolition is carried out in order that they can be recreated to maintain and preserve the character of the building.”

Henderson’s moved to a modern factory off Sheffield Parkway in 2013.