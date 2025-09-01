The parents of Sheffield Wednesday fan Jaxon Knowles, their “miracle baby” who tragically died aged four, have now raised £70,000 in his memory to support meningitis research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parents of five-year-old Jaxon Knowles, who tragically died from meningococcal meningitis last year, are determined to reach £100,000 to help fund lifesaving research.

All the money raised goes to Meningitis Now, a charity that has supported the Knowles family through their grief and is dedicated to ensuring no other child has to die from the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaxon’s passing was a shock for the family with how sudden the four-year-old took ill.

“He fell ill and the next day he passed away,” Jaxon’s mum, Sammy Knowles said.

“We thought he had a temperature and a chest infection, but in half-an-hour it had gone down his body.”

Now, Jaxon’s extended family hope to raise more awareness around meningitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy said she is overwhelmed by the generosity that has poured in since they set up the Jaxon Knowles Forever Fund.

“We never set out thinking we could achieve this – hitting £70,000 feels amazing for Jaxon. The kindness of people has pulled everyone together, and it’s such a testament to him,” she said.

Affectionately known as Little Bug, Jaxon was Sammy and her husband Jordan’s only child.

“He lit up our world,” Sammy said. “We called him our miracle baby - he was born after three miscarriages. He was everything to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you lose your only child, you wake up and there’s nothing there. Some families, as hard as it still is, have other children to get up for but we don’t even have that,” Sammy said.

Tributes to Jaxon have poured in online, with his family describing him as a happy, loving boy who adored parties, Sheffield Wednesday, and making people laugh.

A minute’s applause was held in his honour at Hillsborough Stadium last February, during the fourth minute of Wednesday’s match against Sunderland.

Contributed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Jaxon’s death, the family have thrown themselves into fundraising – from mountain climbs to gala balls – determined to turn heartbreak into hope.

In July, to mark what would have been Jaxon’s fifth birthday, Jordan and two close friends took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

“They’d hardly trained and still managed it in 10 hours. They raised nearly £6,000 from that alone – and the very next day was Jaxon’s birthday. It felt so special,” Sammy said.

Jaxon's dad, Jordan completed the three peaks challenge in his memory | Contributed

Their next challenge is even bigger: a four-day kayak from Sheffield to the sea, with training already underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jordan’s already started preparing. It’s such a powerful way of showing that this fundraising journey for Jaxon will just keep going,” Sammy explained.

The family’s upcoming charity ball sold out in under an hour, with incredible auction prizes including yacht holidays and sporting memorabilia.

Sammy says the family could never have reached this point without the drive and determination of those closest to them.

Her sister Liz, and Liz’s partner Jeremy, have organised much of the fundraising, including their very first charity night which brought in £15,000 through holiday auctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes when I’ve felt too upset to carry on, Liz has been the one to drive me forward. She’s been incredible – she and Jeremy have been behind it all and I couldn’t do this without them,” Sammy said.

Family friends Tom and Jackie Thompkins, who run The Devonshire Arms pub in Middle Handley, have also been pivotal, hosting sports events and charity nights, often bringing in £1,000 at a time.

Close friend John, who arranged for a minute’s applause at Hillsborough during Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Sunderland, recently made a £970 donation which tipped the family over the £70,000 mark.

“We’ve had family, friends, and complete strangers donating £500 here and there. The kindness we’ve been shown is unbelievable – the love we’ve been given has carried us through,” Sammy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy says the fundraising isn’t just about hitting milestones – it’s about creating a future where meningitis no longer claims children’s lives.

“Reaching £100,000 in the first year would feel incredible. But the real aim is to make sure no other family has to live through what we do.

“We want this money to go into research so no child, no parent, has to face this heartbreak again,” she said.

She also believes more needs to be done to protect children like Jaxon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaxon on his third birthday | Contributed

“He had all his baby vaccines, but the next one isn’t until big school – there’s this huge gap.

“He caught meningitis through bacteria passed in saliva, something kids can carry without knowing. Some kids don’t get sick but spread it to others. There needs to be more protection for children at that age,” she said.

Meningitis Now has not only funded vital research but also offered practical and emotional support to families, connecting the Knowles with others who have suffered similar losses.

“We’ve spoken to families where it happened so fast, like with us. The charity’s support has been a lifeline – their vision is that one day enough vaccines will exist so no child dies from meningitis,” Sammy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Forever Fund now standing at more than £70,000, Sammy and Jordan are looking to the future.

Training is already underway for next year’s fundraising challenge, which will fall around what would have been Jaxon’s sixth birthday.

Dad, Jordan said: “We set a target of £500 for his fifth birthday and ended up with £5,000. For his sixth, we’ve set £600 – maybe we can reach £6,000.”

To donate or read more about Jaxon’s story, visit his forever fund.