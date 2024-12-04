Rightmove have revealed the happiest places to live in Great Britain and Sheffield ranks well in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steel City has been ranked the sixth happiest place to live in Yorkshire and The Humber.

Our city trails Harrogate - the happiest place in the county and fifth in the country - then Skipton, Whitby, York, and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield’s sixth place rank in Yorkshire puts the city 75th in Britain.

Sheffield has been ranked as the sixth happiest place to live in Yorkshire & The Humber. | Dean Atkins

Nearby South Yorkshire towns and cities are worse off on Rightmove’s happiness index. Barnsley is 169th in Britain, ahead of Rotherham (194th) and the city of Doncaster (207th).

Woodbridge in East Anglia was crowned Great Britain’s happiest place for 2024. The town is not far from Ispwich and the Suffolk coastline.

Rightmove had 35,000 people take part in the study, which asked residents how they feel about a number of factors including feeling proud of the area you live in and feeling a sense of belonging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in our region, Halifax, Huddersfield, Hull and Grimsby came below Sheffield but bested Barnsley.

Wakefield split Barnsley and Rotherham while Bradford was officially named the least happy place to live in Yorkshire & The Humber.

It puts Bradford 219th in Great Britain - one place above last, which was Slough in 220th.