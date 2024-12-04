Happiest places to live in Britain revealed by Rightmove - find out where Sheffield ranks

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:39 BST
Rightmove have revealed the happiest places to live in Great Britain and Sheffield ranks well in Yorkshire.

The Steel City has been ranked the sixth happiest place to live in Yorkshire and The Humber.

Our city trails Harrogate - the happiest place in the county and fifth in the country - then Skipton, Whitby, York, and Leeds.

Sheffield’s sixth place rank in Yorkshire puts the city 75th in Britain.

Sheffield has been ranked as the sixth happiest place to live in Yorkshire & The Humber.placeholder image
Sheffield has been ranked as the sixth happiest place to live in Yorkshire & The Humber. | Dean Atkins

Nearby South Yorkshire towns and cities are worse off on Rightmove’s happiness index. Barnsley is 169th in Britain, ahead of Rotherham (194th) and the city of Doncaster (207th).

Woodbridge in East Anglia was crowned Great Britain’s happiest place for 2024. The town is not far from Ispwich and the Suffolk coastline.

Rightmove had 35,000 people take part in the study, which asked residents how they feel about a number of factors including feeling proud of the area you live in and feeling a sense of belonging.

Elsewhere in our region, Halifax, Huddersfield, Hull and Grimsby came below Sheffield but bested Barnsley.

Wakefield split Barnsley and Rotherham while Bradford was officially named the least happy place to live in Yorkshire & The Humber.

It puts Bradford 219th in Great Britain - one place above last, which was Slough in 220th.

