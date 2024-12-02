Kelham Island continues to rise as a property hot spot and its clear to see why

Kelham Island in Sheffield continues to receive high praise as it transforms from an industrial site to a trendy, hip, residential neighbourhood.

It is a clear rejuventation success story as Sheffield City Council and developers continue to offer modern living arrangements whilst conserving the history of one of the city’s oldest manufacturing sites.

As a result, property prices in the area continue to rise.

A quick search on sites like Zoopla find one bedroom maisonette apartments in former steelworks buildings reaching prices as high as £200,000.

There are far more properties on the rental market. A four-bed townhouse currently looking for a new tenant is set a £2,400pcm and a nearby two-bed apartment is £1,200pcm.

Demand in the area is high and when you visit you can see why.

Residents appear to trend younger and the litany of independent bars, cafes and restaurants give lots and lots of choice for evenings out.

The River Don runs right through the area, adding a feel of natural scenery to otherwise imposing, concrete surroundings.

It is an area with plenty to offer.

As a occasional visitor to the area, a personal favourite spot to me is Kelham Deli and Kitchen where you can pick up some incredible sandwich options for lunch.

Many love the nearby Peddler Market and Cutlery Works, whilst restaurants like Domo and JORO receive critical acclaim.

The area as a whole receives strong write-ups from critics and reviewers. It’s long been known that Time Out magazine called it one of the coolest neighbourhoods on Earth.

Last year, The Sunday Times said it was one of the Best Places to Live in the UK and we are more than happy to shout about the area at The Star.

New developments have combined apartments with townhouses and family homes to offer a diverse range of accommodation options.

There is limited car usage as the area was Sheffield’s first “low traffic neighbourhood”. The lower volume of motor vehicles makes it far more attractive, and pleasant, to walk and cycle around the area.

The rise of Kelham Island does not appear to be stopping any time soon. So, if its the kind of area you want to live in, you’d be best served getting in sooner rather than later.